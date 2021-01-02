Ranking GTA PC games in order of download size as of 2021

The GTA franchise is one of the best action-adventure video game series of all time worldwide. The series is known for the vast open-world that it offers to its players.

The GTA games are entertaining to play and have missions that players have fun completing. Fancy cars are also an important part of the GTA series, and players have a fun time cruising around and exploring the open-world and trying out different side activities.

With the passage of time, the graphics and sound effects have improved significantly, along with the size of the games. Players will find it hard to imagine that the size of the very first GTA game was only 80 MB.

It has been over 2 decades since the first GTA instalment came out. With the huge success of the first game, more titles were added to the franchise to make it bigger with every addition.

GTA PC games ranked as per their installation sizes

The following GTA games, meant for PCs, are ranked in order of the space taken on the hardware:

#7 - Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto 2 (Image via IMDb)

Size: 70 MB

Advertisement

#6 - Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto (Image via Asphalt & Trouble | YouTube)

Size: 80 MB

#5 - Grand Theft Auto 3

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 500 MB (Information Courtesy: Steam)

#4 - Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image via Pinterest

Size: 915 MB (Information Courtesy: Steam)

Advertisement

#3 - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 3.6 GB (Information Courtesy: Steam)

#2 - Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto IV. Image via WallpaperAccess

Size: 22 GB (Information Courtesy: Steam)

#1 - Grand Theft Auto 5

Image via WallpaperAccess

Size: 72 GB (Information Courtesy: Steam)