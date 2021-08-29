Ranking the least liked GTA San Andreas characters: From disliked to detested

GTA San Andreas was one of the best-written games from the franchise. It was an instant phenomenon upon release and is still considered one of the best titles from its time.

The allowed anarchy of GTA mixed with a great storyline, paired with some of the freshest beats of 90's hip-hop, gave rise to what may be called the defining gaming experience for many old-school gamers.

Although GTA San Andreas features some of the most popular and iconic characters from the gamut of gaming, it also has many characters who turned out to be quite detestable. Here is a list ranking some of the most annoying, stupid, or just downright malicious characters from the game.

Ranking the most disliked characters from GTA San Andreas

4) Officer Pulaski

Officer Pulaski starts getting on the player's nerves from the very beginning of GTA San Andreas. Nothing more than a supporting antagonist, Pulaski is more like Officer Tenpenny's annoying lapdog. But he does bug players to no end with his actions.

3) Catalina

To be fair, players start to feel bad for CJ when he gets involved with this psychotic and toxic woman. Those who have played GTA 3 already know that Catalina is bad news, and their assumptions are proven right when she betrays CJ as well in GTA San Andreas, and goes with Claude.

At this point, players start feeling bad for him instead.

2) OG Loc

This ungrateful, wannabe two-bit hustler is definitely one of the most annoying characters from GTA San Andreas. It tests the player's temper when OG Loc tries to sabotage Mad Dogg's rap career to make himself famous (although he does not have much talent) and earn more street cred.

Once he realizes he cannot do it himself, he comes to CJ for help, who does see this through for no reason at all. However, when all is done, he simply discards CJ like the ungrateful man he is.

1) Officer Tenpenny

The primary antagonist is understandably the most detested character in GTA San Andreas. From the very beginning, actor Samuel L. Jackson did a great job in establishing Officer Tenpenny as the disgusting character that he is.

From the very opening of GTA San Andreas, players learn to hate this character for reasons more than one, and at the end, they feel a cold satisfaction with his death in End of The Line.

Tenpenny represents many officers of the law who are severely corrupt and pick and choose their targets based on their profits. Kudos to Rockstar Games for creating a villain that invokes hatred from the bottom of the heart.

