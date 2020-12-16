RO-86 Alkonost in GTA Online: All you need to know about game's newest fighter jet

With each new title update in GTA Online, there is a certain level of expectation attached. When Rockstar Games claims the update is the game's "biggest ever," then all bets are off the table.

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC instantly sent shockwaves through the GTA Online community with the first cryptic teaser, hinted at a new location. In the weeks that followed, Rockstar then revealed more and more of the upcoming title update, and fans were made privy to more details, such as new vehicles and weapons in the game.

The developer has made available eight new vehicles in GTA Online, plus one driveable submarine, the Kosatka. However, the star of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC seems to be the latest fighter jet in the game, the RO-86 Alkonost.

All details about the RO-86 Alkonost in GTA Online

It seems like the community's tryst with the P-996 Lazer Jet might be coming to an end as the flashy new RO-86 Alkonost makes its way to GTA Online players' hangars.

Price: $4,350,000 ($3,262,500 Trade Price),

Can be bought from: Warstock Cache and Carry

Customizable in: Hangar Aircraft Workshop

"What's the Alkonost's biggest selling point? Speed? Agility? Terrifying aerodynamics? How about enough ordnance to sink a midsize island? Or the fact you hit a decent altitude it becomes invisible to radar? Scared yet? If not, we can only assume you're already in the cockpit."

The RO-86 Alkonost is an exceptionally imposing aircraft that packs some serious performance, capable of obliterating many other jets in its class. Priced currently at $4,350,000, it is one of the most expensive vehicles in the game.

Apart from the appearance, its in-game description suggests that the aircraft essentially becomes invisible on the radar once it reaches a certain altitude.

RO-86 Alkonost

$4,350,000 - $3,262,500



- First Plane to feature Stealth Mode.



-Trade Price is unlocked by using it in the Cayo Perico Heist.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/uOFD9wElfW — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) December 15, 2020

Whether the aircraft is worth the purchase can only be determined once players have had it for a while and test it in the field in missions and Heists. One of the most visually striking features of the RO-86 Alkonost seems to be its extremely long body and sleek dimensions.

The Alkonost looks something straight out of a sci-fi movie, and it sounds like one too. This makes it the perfect aircraft for GTA Online players who love getting into dogfights with other players, those who love showing off how much money they've racked up in the game.