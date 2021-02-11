Rockstar drops surprise patch 1.36 for GTA 5: Patch notes

Thursday is the day that the entire GTA Online community looks forward to the most.

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games drops a weekly update that makes the game a little bit more interesting, with bonus payouts on certain activities, discounts and more.

However, Rockstar Games has now dropped a new update, version 1.36, for GTA 5 that looks to fix some minor issues for GTA Online.

While the weekly update is probably scheduled for later in the day, it is a good sign that Rockstar is receptive to the GTA Online community and is seeking to fix any issues the game might have.

Version 1.36 isn't the biggest of updates and only contains a few minor fixes for some vehicles and bugs in GTA Online.

GTA 5: Patch 1.36 notes

The patch notes released by Rockstar Games detail the following changes to GTA Online in its latest update:

Fixed an issue that resulted in spoiler mods not appearing after purchase on the Ocelot Pariah.

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect button prompts in the Japanese SKU when opening the safe on the Cayo Perico Heist finale.

Miscellaneous stability fixes.

While this is not the most exciting patch, the weekly update of the game is still yet to arrive. The update will bring a new Podium Car and probably a new vehicle from the Cayo Perico Heist DLC.

Players have already begun speculating over which vehicle it could be. Many had correctly guessed it would be the Mammoth Squaddie last week.

A new vehicle is always a thing of excitement for GTA Online players as a new car always injects a healthy dose of excess in the game.

Stay tuned for weekly updates in GTA Online to reap the rewards of bonus activities and great discounts.