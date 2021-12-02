Rockstar fixes logo mistake in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Some Redditors have found out that Rockstar has fixed the logo error in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Rockstar has been rolling out title updates and patches for the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy.

These have been aimed at fixing all of the major bugs, graphical abnormalities, and technical issues. Currently, it seems that they're fixing some of the minor bugs as well.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition receives new update where Rockstar fixes a glaring logo error

Fans have been left shocked at the mistakes and bugs that are being uncovered in the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy. Most players have found it hard to believe that Grove Street Games messed up the Rockstar logo in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. This logo is found in the shape of a swimming pool in Starfish Island, which acts as an Easter egg in the original game.

The swimming pool itself was left intact in the Definitive Edition, but the map and radar which shows the pool was not. This is something that was not present in the original game, which could explain the mistake. However, messing up the logo of the company that created the games is rather unbelievable indeed.

The Star of David is a six-pointed star and the national symbol of Israel (Image via r/GTA, Reddit)

Instead of making a five-pointed star, the developers put in a six-pointed one. This made it resemble the Star of David instead of the Rockstar logo. The font was also made thinner, and not slanting like the real logo. It looked like a cheap mockup of the Rockstar logo, almost as if it was an intentional parody.

The most surprising thing is that Rockstar published the game with such a glaring error present in it. However, this issue is not exclusive to GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. All three games in the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy seem to have received the same treatment.

The games were launched with several bugs and issues, some of which were blatantly obvious. Players have been shocked at the callousness with which the development was handled. However, Rockstar has since apologized for the state of the games, and has currently released two major updates that have fixed most of the bugs.

