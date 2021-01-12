Rockstar Games have been building upon the core GTA Online experience little by little with each title update. They have added more content to the game in the years after launch.

One of the biggest ways by which Rockstar encouraged player engagement in GTA Online is through the creator. Essentially, Rockstar allows players to use the game's many assets, arenas, and pick-ups to make their very own deathmatches, races, and just about every other job in GTA Online.

This not only leads to fantastic player-created modes in the game but also allows console players to have some semblance of a modding experience. This creates a great opportunity for both Rockstar and GTA Online players.

Often, Rockstar Games releases a job spotlight that brings attention to a fun, new player-created job in GTA Online. This week's job is the football deathrun (PS4) by S-PxRxE.

Rockstar's GTA Online player job spotlight; football deathrun on the PS4

This excellent deathrun takes place on a football field, and the objective is for the team to make it across the pitch and get their hands on some weapons and vehicles. There's a catch; the other team will be present in the stands and armed with sniper rifles to pick off any player running without cover.

The team on the pitch can use flares and giant footballs to benefit and use it as cover as they attempt to get to safety. Once at the other end, the team on the pitch can now use weapons and vehicles to get some sweet revenge on the other team.

An inventive high-stakes deathrun on PS4, located in the unfriendly confines of a massive football stadium.



Read more about Football Deathrun by S-PxRxE and bookmark it to play it yourself: https://t.co/KpIxkXC1S0 pic.twitter.com/Mympqv85Bg — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 11, 2021

This match type is an LTS (Last Team Standing). One team has to be wiped out for the round to come to an end.

To bookmark this job, players need only login to their Rockstar Social Club Account and select bookmark job (link). Then, while playing GTA Online, head to the pause menu and select jobs > play job > bookmarked.