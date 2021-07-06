Can fans expect GTA 6 release date announcement anytime soon?

It has been 8 years since players got their hands on GTA 5. For the past few years, the GTA community has been hoping for some news about the next instalment in the series.

A bunch of new leaks come out every year, but we haven't had any solid proof of the game's release date until now.

Recently, Tom Henderson, a prominent leaker known for his Battlefield and Call of Duty leaks, made a video about all the information he has about GTA 6 including the expected release date.

Such leaks are usually taken with a grain of salt. However, these leaks in particular were confirmed by well-known video game journalist Jason Schreier. He has a good reputation in the gaming community and all his claims are trustworthy.

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

Can we expect GTA 6 to be announced soon?

According to the leaks, GTA 6 will be released in 2025. This means there will be a 12 year gap between two GTA games for the first time ever.

Seeing how Rockstar has handled game announcements in the past, they will announce GTA 6 a year prior to its release without revealing much about the game. They took the same approach with the announcement of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

This does mean we will not be getting an announcement or any sort of official news from Rockstar anytime soon.

Many fans are disappointed that they have to wait another four years for a new GTA game. Gamers are wondering what is taking Rockstar so long to release the next GTA game.

The release date does make sense, as Rockstar is releasing GTA 6 six to seven years after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. It means they will spend that much time developing the game.

Along with the release date, Tom Henderson revealed many other things about the game like its setting, map size, GTA online, etc.

