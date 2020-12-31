Rumors of "GTA 4: Complete Edition" for the PS5 surface after alleged retailer "leak"

Ever since the first GTA game, Rockstar Games has been on an unbelievable hot streak that not many studios or publishers have been able to maintain.

The franchise laid the foundations for Rockstar Games to build a brand that promised excellency and polished titles with each release.

In the years that followed, nearly every single GTA game has been a critical and commercial success. Especially the last entry in the series, GTA V, still manages to be one of the best-selling games, even seven years after its release.

Perhaps, in a bid to capitalize on the hype that still exists for the game or as a stop-gap entry, Rockstar will be releasing a next-gen version of GTA 5 in the second half of 2021.

While that has been confirmed, rumors of another remaster of a GTA game has surfaced online after an alleged "leak" from a retailer on Amazon.

GTA 4: Complete Edition rumored for the PS5

Image via exputer

The rumors stem from a single screenshot of a "leak" from Amazon, which isn't necessarily the most credible source.

In the past, several doctored/photoshopped screenshots have been at the heart of rumors such as these, which is why most of the information should be taken with a large portion of salt.

GTA 4: The Complete Edition is available on PC, which is essentially a version of the game that contains the two DLCs as well. Namely, the Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Dammned, which together make up "Episodes from Liberty City."

Whether GTA 4 needs a next-gen remaster alongside Grand Theft Auto V is a thought that the community cannot make up their mind on.

On the one hand, it might be great to experience Niko's story with updated visuals and mechanics, but on the other, it also means a sequel would be delayed even further.

While GTA 4 is still an excellent title, the dated tech and graphics might stand in the way of immersion. However, as it stands, the community isn't particularly hot on remasters as much as it demands a sequel.