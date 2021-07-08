Should players get GTA Online's RM-10 Bombushka at 30% discount this week?

This week's GTA Online update has brought heavy discounts on planes including the P-45 Nokota, V-65 Molotok, RM-10 Bombushka and more. The most expensive plane of the bunch, the RM-10 Bombushka is available for 40% off its 4 million plus dollar price tag, which makes it a tempting purchase for players.

Here's everything players need to know before they sink their cash into an RM-10 Bombushka in GTA Online this week.

Is the RM-10 Bombushka worth it in GTA Online?

“When it comes to dropping enough ordnance to give the peaceniks something to blubber about, there really is no need to change a winning formula. The Bombushka comes straight out of a time when the good guys were the good guys, the bad guys were the bad guys, "collateral damage" was just "damage", and wars could be won from the air. Saddle up, comrade.

— Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The RM-10 Bombushka is a bomber class aircraft loosely based off of the Antonov An-12 from real life. The plane is fitted with four engines and can seat a maximum of 6 players (one pilot, three gunmen and two passengers). The Bombushka is mind bogglingly expensive, coming in at $5,918,500, and $4,450,000 after unlocking the trade price.

This week's 30% discount, brings the price down to a somewhat bearable GTA $ 3,115,000. Here's everything players will be getting for their money if they opt to buy the Bombushka.

The Bombushka is massive, meaning that speed isn't one of its strong suits. With a painfully slow takeoff, the Bombushka won't be the plane bailing players out of tough situations. Opting for a Besra might be the better option, as the Bombushka isn't even available via Pegasus and must be stored as a personal vehicle.

The Bombushka does have excellent offense and durability, however, as it can survive on just 2 out of 4 engines and can carry up to 50 bombs at a time. The Bombushka can also be equipped with nose and rear turrets that passengers can control.

All in all, the Bombushka is a fun plane to take the squad out with, to wreak some havoc over Los Santos, but is definitely no dogfighter like the Lazer or the Hydra.

