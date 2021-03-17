Should players invest in a fast bike in GTA Online?

The GTA franchise, for the most part, has shared the love between all types of automobiles, from heavy-duty utility trucks to the smallest Golf Caddy. Players can find just about every kind of vehicle in the world in GTA Online, and the game lets players make their own calls.

Unlike other online multiplayer games, there is no strict path of progression that requires completing a checklist of objectives and buying certain items.

GTA Online is fluid in a way that should the player have the skills to get the job done and find a way to make the tools at their disposal work, they should be fine.

There is no objectively wrong or right move in GTA Online, only ones that make the player's time easier or more challenging. Should the player invest their money correctly, the game will be exponentially easier.

When it comes to bikes in GTA Online, players might scoff at the fact that there is no such armor to protect them from gunfire. However, they are far more agile and mobile than anything else in the game and come in handy when trying to make a quick getaway.

Investing in a fast bike in GTA Online

GTA Online has a vast range of bikes, all with certain quirks and qualities that make them unique. For instance, the Hakuchou Drag is an all-round quality bike that has balanced stats in each department but no clear stand-out in any one of them.

Meanwhile, something like the Bati 801 is worth as much as loose change, but will outrun every other bike in GTA Online on the straight with its ludicrously high top speed and acceleration.

In what situations are bikes preferable over cars?

When it comes to Arena Wars, the age-old adage is to stick to the Deathbike, especially when it comes to races. In terms of pure brute speed, there is nothing in the game that can match the Arena War Deathbike, which can be obtained by upgrading the Gargoyle in the Arena War Workshop.

For one, the Deathbike has offensive capabilities as well as unmatched speed, which makes it an extremely useful bike outside of Arena War. However, in terms of armor, the bike only has a shield on the back that can protect the player only from one direction.

Therefore, it wouldn't make much sense to use the Deathbike in a heist or a contact mission, as the player will be drawing fire from all sides. Most of the time, players are going to be using bikes in specific races. Hence, it pays to have a fast one in the garage.

Verdict

It won't be too difficult to purchase a really fast bike in GTA Online for cheap, as one of the best bikes in the game, the Bati 801 costs only $15,000. With further customization and fine-tuning, players should have a very decent bike capable of racing.

This way, players won't have to worry about sinking in hundreds of thousands of GTA$ on a vehicle they rarely ever use. Therefore, players can have a couple of bikes in their garage for specific races, but not going overboard with the Deathbike early on in the game is key.

The plan should be to purchase a Deathbike once the player has millions of GTA$ leftover in their bank account and wants to experiment with fast bikes.