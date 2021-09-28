“Someone could lose everything”: Summit1g questions NoPixel GTA RP server’s ban policy

Popular GTA RP streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar has recently criticized NoPixel's ban policy. He said that the admins are too quick to ban someone even when the offense is minor.

This came after fellow GTA RP streamer Bryce "HutchMF" Hutchinson was banned from the server. Summit1g stated that the admins should exercise caution in handing out bans since many streamers' livelihoods depend on it.

NoPixel is inarguably the most popular GTA RP server and is frequented by the most popular streamers. It also gains negative publicity quite often because of streamers getting banned from the server.

GTA RP NoPixel: Summit1g criticizes server admins for frequent bans

HutchMF got in a scuffle with another player who wasn't following his orders, even at gunpoint. Most GTA RP servers focus on strict roleplaying where players are expected to follow several rules. One of these is Fear RP - players have to pretend to fear for their lives when their character is in life-threatening situations.

The player held at gunpoint failed to do this and pulled up his own gun instead. After giving several warnings, HutchMF eventually ended up shooting him. Summit1g found this to be a completely normal reaction, saying:

"What's wrong with that? That's not NVL."

NVL in GTA RP stands for No Value of Life. It is the same as Fear RP, when a character doesn't take their life-threatening situation seriously. Apparently, HutchMF was banned for this very reason, as he was the first to point a gun. However, in HutchMF's defense, Summit1g points out that:

"Ask yourself this. You're in a car, guy pulls a gun at you...in your blind spot right there, what do you do? You get the f**k back out or you hit the f**king gas. Ask yourself."

Since HutchMF was inside his car, he hit the pedal and moved back instantly. In fact, even the in-game NPCs in most GTA games react like this when pointed a gun at. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 have been criticized for having less intelligent AI.

The NPCs in the game will cower when at gunpoint, even when inside a car. Summit1g further explained that the purpose of a ban is to teach the offender what they did. He said that it's the admins' responsibility to tell rulebreakers about what they did wrong.

However, Summit1g also blamed the roleplayer who reported such a minor incident. He advised HutchMF to stay away from such GTA RP players in the future. Thankfully, the ban was only temporary, and not a 30-day one, which Summit1g feels "can affect someone's whole career".

