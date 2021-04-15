There are few things in GTA 5 as satisfying as gliding through the air in a fast car while vaulting over two lanes and landing on the other side. Stunt Jumps have always been an integral part of the GTA franchise, ever since the early days of Grand Theft Auto 3.
With the introduction of vehicles in a 3D open-world the size of GTA, Rockstar Games needed a way for players to experiment and play around with these vehicles. It started with the devs placing convenient ramps all over Liberty City, which stood as a clear indication that players should try and jump off them.
Gradually, Rockstar began incorporating more subtle and elegant indications into Stunt Jumps in GTA games. Grand Theft Auto 5, as well as Online, contain some of the most exciting Stunt Jumps in the series, but they are also carefully hidden.
Hence, players often require a map of locations to complete all 50 of them, spread across Los Santos and Blaine County.
Stunt Jump map locations for GTA 5 and GTA Online
Apart from the sheer thrill of a Stunt Jump, there are other reasons why players should complete all 50 of them. For completionists, grabbing that Platinum Trophy means everything, and to get it in GTA 5, players will need to complete all 50 Stunt Jumps.
General locations
- Location 1: Vinewood Hills
- Location 2: Little Seoul
- Location 3: North Calafia Way
- Location 4: Paleto Bay
- Location 5: Raton Pass
- Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage
- Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street
- Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass
- Location 9: Equality Way
- Location 10: Rockford Plaza
- Location 11: Vinewood Hills
- Location 12: Mount Gordo
- Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary
- Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance
- Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St
- Location 16: South Los Santos
- Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure
- Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd
- Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay
- Location 20: Senora Freeway
- Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club
- Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos
- Location 23: Sandy Shores
- Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains
- Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building
- Location 26: La Puerta Freeway
- Location 27: Los Santos Airport
- Location 28: Pacific Bluffs
- Location 29: Sandy Shores Landing Strip
- Location 30: Dutch London St
- Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos
- Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores
- Location 33: Elysian Island
- Location 34: Port of Los Santos
- Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos
- Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34
- Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34
- Location 38: Port of Los Santos, Southern Section
- Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side
- Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad
- Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East
- Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West
- Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control
- Location 44: Palomino Avenue
- Location 45: La Puerta Freeway
- Location 46: Del Perro Freeway
- Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade
- Location 48: Rockford Hills
- Location 49:Murrieta Oil Field
- Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street
The trophy "Show Off" is unlocked after players complete all 50 jumps, present in GTA 5's story mode and Online.
Ideally, players will want to start from the top of the map in Blaine County and work their way towards Los Santos.
The ones in Los Santos are densely packed, which is why they are far quicker to complete. The ones in Blaine County are often far apart and require the player to go off-track completely.
For the best results, players should use Franklin to complete all Stunt Jumps since he has the Special Ability to slow down time while in a vehicle. This feature allows players to have more control over the jump's direction and pace since attempts can often fail should they miss the ramp.
Players don't have that luxury in GTA Online, so it is advised to complete them in story mode. Plus, they can often run into pesky enemies who are dead-set on ruining their jumps.