There are few things in GTA 5 as satisfying as gliding through the air in a fast car while vaulting over two lanes and landing on the other side. Stunt Jumps have always been an integral part of the GTA franchise, ever since the early days of Grand Theft Auto 3.

With the introduction of vehicles in a 3D open-world the size of GTA, Rockstar Games needed a way for players to experiment and play around with these vehicles. It started with the devs placing convenient ramps all over Liberty City, which stood as a clear indication that players should try and jump off them.

Gradually, Rockstar began incorporating more subtle and elegant indications into Stunt Jumps in GTA games. Grand Theft Auto 5, as well as Online, contain some of the most exciting Stunt Jumps in the series, but they are also carefully hidden.

Hence, players often require a map of locations to complete all 50 of them, spread across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Stunt Jump map locations for GTA 5 and GTA Online

A list of all the locations in GTA 5 (Image via u/signguy21, r/gtaonline)

Apart from the sheer thrill of a Stunt Jump, there are other reasons why players should complete all 50 of them. For completionists, grabbing that Platinum Trophy means everything, and to get it in GTA 5, players will need to complete all 50 Stunt Jumps.

General locations

Location 1: Vinewood Hills

Location 2: Little Seoul

Location 3: North Calafia Way

Location 4: Paleto Bay

Location 5: Raton Pass

Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage

Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street

Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass

Location 9: Equality Way

Location 10: Rockford Plaza

Location 11: Vinewood Hills

Location 12: Mount Gordo

Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary

Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance

Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St

Location 16: South Los Santos

Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure

Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd

Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay

Location 20: Senora Freeway

Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club

Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos

Location 23: Sandy Shores

Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains

Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building

Location 26: La Puerta Freeway

Location 27: Los Santos Airport

Location 28: Pacific Bluffs

Location 29: Sandy Shores Landing Strip

Location 30: Dutch London St

Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos

Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores

Location 33: Elysian Island

Location 34: Port of Los Santos

Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos

Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34

Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34

Location 38: Port of Los Santos, Southern Section

Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side

Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad

Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East

Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West

Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control

Location 44: Palomino Avenue

Location 45: La Puerta Freeway

Location 46: Del Perro Freeway

Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade

Location 48: Rockford Hills

Location 49:Murrieta Oil Field

Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street

The trophy "Show Off" is unlocked after players complete all 50 jumps, present in GTA 5's story mode and Online.

Ideally, players will want to start from the top of the map in Blaine County and work their way towards Los Santos.

The ones in Los Santos are densely packed, which is why they are far quicker to complete. The ones in Blaine County are often far apart and require the player to go off-track completely.

For the best results, players should use Franklin to complete all Stunt Jumps since he has the Special Ability to slow down time while in a vehicle. This feature allows players to have more control over the jump's direction and pace since attempts can often fail should they miss the ramp.

Players don't have that luxury in GTA Online, so it is advised to complete them in story mode. Plus, they can often run into pesky enemies who are dead-set on ruining their jumps.