Sykkuno shares honest opinion on playing with xQc following latter's GTA RP permaban

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been banned from the GTA RP server NoPixel for the fifth time, and this time, it looks permanent. A serial offender on the server, the former Overwatch professional has been suspended multiple times for his actions inside and outside it.

With the ban in place, prominent members of the GTA RP community, like Sykkuno, have weighed in on the situation and reflected on their time with xQc in NoPixel.

Also read: Top 5 missions from GTA San Andreas players wished they could have skipped

Sykkuno talks xQc NoPixel ban, remembers the good times in the server with him

Known for playing together, at times as criminal characters, Sykkuno and xQc have been through multiple heists and shenanigans on NoPixel. This is something that the former looks at positively, as seen in his statement regarding the Canadian streamer's ban:

"All I can really say on it is you guys know I liked playing with him. Every time we played with him, it was fun, man. I don't know the details; all I can say is that you guys know we had tons of fun playing with him."

Going down memory lane and talking about their shared experiences, Sykkuno lamented xQc's loss from NoPixel, reiterating that he would like to play alongside the 25-year-old again someday.

"We did some of the best stuff with him. We did the rainbow road, the biking off the mountain stuff, a lot of cool things we did with him. I don't know the details. All I know is he's a fun guy to play with, and I hope we get to play one day again."

xQc has been a serial offender on NoPixel. From encouraging chathopping to breaking RP rules, his presence has been nothing short of controversial.

Following the latest ban, he has been removed from the NoPixel whitelist and assigned a permanently banned tag on Discord. The server's admins have yet to comment on the situation.

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA Online players love the Toreador more than the Oppressor MK2