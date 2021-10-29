Tailgater S Prize Ride for GTA Online this week: How to get it for free, top speed, and more details

GTA Online's weekly update is here with a fresh dose of Halloween goodness. As players attempt to escape a burning car on the streets of Los Santos, they can take shelter at the LS Car Meet, where a brand new Prize Ride awaits them. This week's Prize Ride is the Obey Tailgater S which replaces last week's Dinka RT3000.

Available for free after completing the Prize Ride objective, players can nab this four-door car this week, saving themselves a ton of money. Here's everything about this week's Prize Ride, from its unlock criteria to its top speed.

How to unlock the Tailgater S for free in GTA Online this week

The Obey Tailgater S and its unlock condition (Image via RockstarINTEL, Twitter)

To unlock this week's Prize Ride, players must meet the following condition:

Place top 2 in Street Races for 4 days in a row to unlock the Prize Ride

Once completed, players must return to the LS Car Meet and use the navigation menu to claim their car.

After entering the LS Car Meet section of the navigation menu, players must select the Prize Ride prompt and choose which garage to have the car shipped to. Once shipped, players will get a notification on their in-game mobile phone, after which they can call it in via the mechanic.

Completing the Prize Ride objective will save players GTA $1,495,000 ($1,121,250 Trade Price) worth of money on the car.

A look at the Tailgater S in GTA Online

“After a day of synergizing teleconferences in your underwear, nothing provides an escape like the Tailgater S. Go to the right auto shop and you'll have a car that looks like a street racer on the outside, while on the inside it gives you the kind of air-conditioned comfort you need to pull over and give 110% in your team's 9 pm Idea Shower.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Launched as one of the first few vehicles from the LS Tuners DLC, the Obey Tailgater S kicked off Rockstar's fresh breed of cars. Based on the Audi RS3 and S5 from real life, the Obey Tailgater S is a four-door performance sedan.

Armed with a 6-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drivetrain, the Tailgater S clocks in a respectable top speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) when fully upgraded. While this is nowhere near the upper echelon of GTA Online's hypercars, the Tailgater S manages to provide value in the fact that it's a four-door ride that can carry the entire squad.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In LS Tuners race series, players are advised not to use the Tailgater S unless completely necessary as its slow acceleration puts it at a disadvantage against the likes of the Calico GTF.

Edited by R. Elahi