Top 3 fastest bikes in GTA 5 

GTA 5 completed 13 years in the gaming fraternity a couple of days ago.

To say it boasts the finest collection of weapons, missions, vehicles, and characters would more or less be an understatement. Previous entries in the series have also had a magnificent collection of bikes and cars. However, it's safe to say that GTA 5 raised the bar to an unprecedented level.

Apart from fast cars, GTA 5 also has a collection of some of the fastest bikes. These can either be stolen or purchased. The following is a list of the fastest bikes that are available in the game right now.

Fastest bikes available in GTA 5

3) Shitzu Hakuchou (131 mp/h)

Modeled after the real-life Ducati Monster, it is one of the fastest and finest looking bikes in the game. It has a longer wheelbase compared to other sports bikes, and while its speed is second to none, it can derail players in terms of its handling ability.

Shitzu Hakuchou is modeled after real-life Ducati Monster (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, it is still a perfect choice for players who love speed. The bike was available for free in GTA Online on numerous occasions.

2) Pegassi Bati 801 (131.5 mp/h)

It is one of the most desirable bikes in the game, thanks to its speed and handling. Only a handful of bikes can beat the Pegassi in a straight race.

Only a handful of bikes can beat Pegassi in a straight race (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, players might feel that it's a bit slower compared to the Shitzu. However, its user-friendliness and handling ability give it an edge above its rival, making it an ideal sports bike. It's available in the game for $15,000, but players shouldn't let the low price tag deceive them.

1) Deathbike, Western Motorcycle Company (150 mp/h)

It might not be the best looking bike in the game, but it is a force to be reckoned with. The deathbike is one of the fastest bikes and leaves opponents behind in a jiffy.

It's one of the fastest bikes and leaves opponents behind in a jiffy (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, players need to be smart with their purchase choices as the Deathbike will undoubtedly make a massive dent in their virtual wallets.

Be that as it may, it is one of the finest bikes to own in GTA 5, and won't require a lot of upgrades.

Edited by Siddharth Satish