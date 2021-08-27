Top 5 most annoying missions in GTA San Andreas

Missions are one feature that distinguishes GTA San Andreas from other games in the GTA series. A few of the missions are termed "unimportant," but are nonetheless enjoyable. However, most missions, far from being insignificant, are deemed quite difficult to complete.

This is extremely annoying and frustrating for players as they cannot proceed further in the game without first completing these missions. Of course, the degree of difficulty varies from player to player, depending on their caliber and experience.

Listed below are 5 of the most annoying missions in GTA San Andreas.

Most annoying missions in GTA San Andreas

5) Learning to Fly/ Flight School

When initially playing GTA San Andreas, the player may be surprised to come across this mission which requires CJ to fly a plane to acquire a pilot's license. It is not difficult in the beginning but when they encounter more missions involving other types of planes, the task gets more difficult.

Attempting to obtain all gold medals is considerably more difficult. Some gold medals are easy to obtain, while others may require several attempts.

This side quest may irritate impatient players the most, as they may fail repeatedly. The worst challenge arises for those who insist on getting all the gold medals even though it is not mandatory.

4) Freefall

For this task, players must direct Carl Johnson (CJ) to leave the casino after being ordered to do so by someone from the establishment.

To eliminate a few targets, players must utilize a plane to locate a jet that has been boarded by the former.

The most annoying element of this task is chasing the plane and then jumping to another one by following the circle that appears on the screen.

3) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Nothing is more irritating than having to follow an on-boarding train with few targets to kill. Not only are players riding a bike to keep up with the train's speed, but they are also killing moving targets.

Those who don't comprehend the appropriate distance between Big Smoke and the Vagos will almost certainly make a mistake.

Another aggravating part of this objective is that most players simply drive alongside the train, making it tedious to wait for Big Smoke to fire.

To complete the mission quickly, clever players can get onto the train and just unload their Micro SMG or throw a grenade. However, most end up raging in frustration while trying to complete this mission.

2) Supply Lines

As it stands, players in GTA San Andreas despise flying missions, particularly those requiring an RC plane.

Furthermore, in Supply Lines, players will be charged with piloting a remote-controlled plane that has been modified with weaponry. Flying a toy plane is not as simple as it appears, because players must destroy enemy moving automobiles that are far apart.

Another annoyance with this assignment is that operating a toy plane is difficult enough without having to follow moving targets and keep an eye on the fuel gauge.

For most gamers, it's one of the series' worst missions.

1) Robbing Uncle Sam

Robbing Uncle Sam is another vexing mission in GTA San Andreas because players are tasked with not only stealing national artifacts but also loading them into a vehicle with a forklift in this mission.

Players are not only responsible for securing stolen items, they are also tasked with defending other gang members from guards who are standing in their way, even following the stolen goods-filled van.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul