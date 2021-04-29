Top 5 GTA Online supercars that are value for money

The GTA series has perhaps one of the most expansive collections of cars with a complete lineage and history of manufacturers. Rockstar goes to great lengths to provide an authentic automotive experience for players by giving them a vast range of vehicles to pick from.

GTA Online, in particular, has a truly insane variety of cars of all shapes and sizes and provides different kinds of utility to the player. From classic muscle cars to trendy and devastatingly fast supercars, one can find just about anything they look for in GTA Online.

Yet quite often, vehicles like supercars tend to burn a hole in the player's bank account, and before they know it, they end up completely broke. To avoid this situation, players must pick and choose cars they "need" instead of ones they "want."

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best GTA Online supercars that are value for money

#5 - Grotti Cheetah

Price: $650,000

Anyone familiar with the Cheetah knows just how much of a beloved car it has been throughout the GTA series. In GTA Online, the Cheetah might have been eclipsed by some of its faster brethren within the class, yet only a handful of them have the appeal that it does.

A true mainstay of the franchise, the Grotti Cheetah, is not only visually stunning but will also leave other racers in the dust on a straight. While not the best car for racing, the Grotti Cheetah is a decent enough purchase with a few upgrades.

#4 - Vapid Bullet

Price: $155,000

The price tag does not do enough justice to the power that rests underneath the hood of the Vapid Bullet. While certainly not the quickest car around, the Vapid Bullet is a solid purchase for beginners in the game who are looking to cop themselves with a supercar.

With a few upgrades, the Vapid Bullet can look devastatingly menacing and perform as such as well. One of the cheapest cars in the class, the Vapid Bullet, should be a no-brainer for players looking to be frugal with their money in GTA Online.

#3 - Pegassi Infernus

Price: $440,000

Much like the Cheetah, the Infernus has always been a dearly beloved car within the GTA universe. Nearly anyone who has played Vice City has fond memories of driving around their Infernus, leaving pedestrians and other motorists in awe of this beautiful machine.

The Infernus is one of the most common cars in GTA Online's Freemode, so if the intent is to simply try one out, players can go out and steal one of these. The Diamond Casino parking lot is a good bet for anyone to find the Infernus.

#2 - Grotti Turismo R

The Grotti Turismo R might just be one of the most visually impressive vehicles in the game and can hold its own against much more expensive cars. While certainly not cheap in its own right, the Grotti Turismo R is simply one of the most balanced cars in its class.

While it might be a huge purchase for new players, the $500,000 price tag is modest for veterans in GTA Online. The car can certainly give players a decent value for money since it won't exactly break the bank.

#1 - Pegassi Vacca

Price: $240,000

The Pegassi Vacca is one of the most underrated cars in the supercar category in GTA Online and something that new players might be interested in buying. Keeping in mind that their money would be much better spent on an armored vehicle like the Kuruma, the Pegassi Vacca still makes for a decent vanity purchase.

The price tag makes it a relatively easy purchase since it won't clear out the player's bank account. The Pegassi Vacca is a decent first purchase for players in GTA Online looking to cop themselves with a flashy supercar.