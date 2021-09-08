Top 5 businesses to buy in GTA Online in September 2021

GTA Online lets players enjoy many different elements of being a gangster. One of the main features of the game is the businesses that players can use to grow their empire.

They say money can't buy everything, but in GTA Online it can, and the most efficient way of making money in the game is by investing in the right business.

Here is a breakdown of the best businesses to buy in GTA Online as of September 2021

Top 5 GTA Online businesses to make money as of September 2021

5) Bunker

One of the best businesses in GTA Online, Bunker businesses need players to collect stock and and sell products to make money. Players can do these missions solo or with up to four other players to help deliver the products. The best way to make the most out of the bunker is to get all the upgrades and to buy supplies and sell them.

4) Motorcycle club

The motorcycle club gives players five different businesses to choose from. Players get the option to pick what kind of business they want to go for and some of these businesses are the document forgery business, weed farm and the counterfeit cash factory.

The missions for these businesses are similar to the ones players need to do to make money from the bunker. They require players to gather supplies and deliver the product in order to get money.

3) Nightclub

Although the main business of the nightclub is not the most profitable, the illegal warehouse is where the main money is. Players can hire up to five technicians and assign them to manage five different goods type. The best part of all these goods is that players don't need to restock them like the MC or the bunker.

Hiring technicians will make the work very easy, as they take care of everything while players can focus on delivering the product.

2) Vehicle Cargo

Vehicle Cargo missions are one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. These missions involve players stealing cars and taking them to vehicle warehouse. Once players have stolen a car and parked it at their vehicle warehouse, they can start the second phase of the business.

The second phase of the business involves taking the stolen cars and delivering them at a drop off point. There are three classes of cars, and the high end cars give the most money.

1) Special Cargo

Special Cargo business requires players to gather crates and deliver them for good amounts of money. For this business, players need a special cargo warehouse so they can store the crates that they source during the mission. There are three warehouse sizes, and players can purchase vehicles to be able to deliver more crates.

This business is the most lucrative one in GTA Online and also the most risky, as it can require up to three people to complete each mission.

