Top 5 discounted GTA Online cars to buy this week

Rockstar Games has just released a new weekly update for GTA Online which gives players a huge discount on selected vehicles.

Purchasing a vehicle experience becomes much better when Rockstar Games announces massive discounts on cars every week. With that being said, let’s look at the top five discounted cars in GTA Online that players must buy this week.

Top 5 must-buy GTA Online cars on discounts

5) Benefactor BR8

Introduced as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update in GTA Online, the Benefactor BR8 is an open-wheel car available for players. It features a low-profile and narrow design with a distinctive flat elevated nose and a large wing on the front with multiple fins.

When it comes to performance, the car’s a beast. Even though the car already has impressive top speed, players can still push the boundaries of the car and increase the speed even further by activating the boost feature. The boost lasts for four seconds and takes six seconds to recharge back to its full capacity.

The vehicle is currently on 30% off. Players can purchase this speed beast for just $2,380,000.

4) Grotti Itali GTO

Next on our list is the legendary Grotti Itali GTO. Introduced as part of the continuation of the Arena War update in GTA Online, it’s a grand tourer car with a seating capacity of two. The visual appearance of the car is inspired by Ferrari 812 Superfast. Its front has a carbon fiber splitter, two small intakes on the edges, and two larger ones in the center.

On the performance side, the vehicle is equipped with a V-shaped engine with a 6-speed gearbox. It possesses quick acceleration, very good top speed, and excellent braking, making it quite suitable as a getaway vehicle. Especially after the Diamond Casino & Resort update, the vehicle’s handling has improved significantly, which makes it compatible for racing as well.

The car is currently available at 30% off. Players can buy it for only $1,375,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

When we talk about cars in GTA Online to buy, no list is complete without mentioning the Principe Deveste Eight. The ultra hypercar was introduced in the game during the Deveste Eight and Doomsday Week event. It’s heavily inspired by the real-life Dubai-based concept car, Devel Sixteen. The visual appearance of the car is characterized by its smooth design and various exotic curves on it.

The car's performance is extraordinary due to its excellent top speed and moderate acceleration. It seems to have a unique V16 engine and four turbochargers. It’s the second-fastest car in the Supers class in a straight line. Players can use this beast for Stunt Races or straight-line races and leave their competition in the dust.

The hypercar is available for purchase at a whopping 40% off. Players can get this amazing car for only $1,077,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

An exotic sports car from the manufacturer Grotti, the Itali RSX was introduced in the game as part of the continuation of The Cayo Perico Heist update of GTA Online.

Its overall design is inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale which makes it easily distinguishable by its aerodynamics. Its front has large carbon-fiber splitters, whereas the rear has an compartment that can be opened and has a small window.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is an excellent choice for land racing or going on missions/heists. It is powered by a V12 engine with an 8-speed gearbox. Its top speed, coupled with decent acceleration, can even beat a majority of Superclass vehicles. Its aerodynamic wing activates automatically after acceleration.

The vehicle is currently at a discount of a staggering 40%. Players can purchase the car for only $$1,559,250 - $2,079,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) BF Ramp Buggy

At number 1, we have the famous BF Ramp Buggy which is a custom ramp car introduced in the game with Import/Export update of GTA Online. Its virtual appearance appears to be inspired by a heavily-customized Dune Buggy, similar to the one in the The Fast and Furious 6. It has an enlarged chassis with a reinforced cage as well as body panels.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a single-cam Flat-4 engine, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. It has decent speed and acceleration as compared to other cars in this segment.

Is strength comes in the form of a ramp. Even though the vehicle doesn’t have any ballistic weaponry, its ramp is a weapon in itself that players can use to annihilate their enemies or compete with them.

With the new GTA Online update, the vehicle is available at a mind-blowing 40% off which is too good of a deal to be passed on. Players can get it for only $1,440,000 - $1,915,200 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.



Buckle up: There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e https://t.co/47P91oWXMA

To sum it up, if GTA Online players are looking for new vehicles to add to their collection or need a new ride, this is the best time to select one of the discounted vehicles and wreak havoc in the streets of Los Santos.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan