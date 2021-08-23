Top 5 most entertaining characters in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is considered to be the best game in the franchise by many. The overall plot of the game is excellent, but its popularity can also be attributed to its diverse cast of characters, each of whom plays an important part in keeping gamers engaged.

Some of the characters are obviously dark, power-hungry, and vicious, while others simply follow orders. The myriad of characters in GTA Vice City range from power hungry leaders to corrupt policemen to criminal masterminds, each more interesting than the other.

This article lists the most entertaining characters in the game.

The most entertaining characters in GTA Vice City

1) Lance Vance

Lance Vance plays a crucial role in the GTA Vice City plot. Along with his brother Victor, he is one of the leaders of the Vance Crime Family.

However, the Diaz Gang assaulted both groups during a cocaine deal with the Forelli Family, and Victor was slain. Lance began buddying up with Tommy Vercetti, the lone surviving member of the Forelli Family, as his best road to retaliation.

On the surface, he appears to be a cool character, yet he has an impetuous and emotionally vulnerable side.

Tommy plays a crucial role in saving him during the death row missions, but their connection ends on a sour note. One of the most memorable scenes in GTA City was his treachery at the end.

2) Sonny Forelli

He is a major antagonist in GTA Vice City, and he and the protagonist, Tommy, have some personal issues.

He is also the head of the Forelli Family, and he is killed in GTA Vice City's last mission.

Sonny maintains cutting edge suspense for the players and keeps them engaged by making Tommy’s life a living nightmare. His frequent outbursts, perverse moves and power-hungry backstabbing personality make him a very entertaining character in GTA Vice City.

3) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is one of the city's most well-known lawyers, having defended Mafia allies in court and is suspected of faking his way through law school.

He was in charge of arranging the cocaine trade because he was the Mafia's principal point of contact. When the deal goes bad, he manages to flee with Tommy Vercetti.

He's also one of the most amusing characters in GTA Vice City. Ken Rosenberg is presented as a naive prodigy who becomes caught up in a web of criminal masterminds and obsesses over the future.

He's one of the few characters in GTA Vice City who doesn't enjoy violence and isn't interested in committing crimes.

4) Kent Paul

Kent Paul is a young British male, most likely from London. He claims to work in the music industry, although he has no known job, his INS papers are not in order, and despite his claims to be a criminal mastermind, no criminal record has been discovered.

Kent Paul is a regular at the Malibu Club. Despite having no criminal history, he has been described as "having his nose up the ass of much of Vice City" and is known to be a reliable source of information regarding Vice City's criminal underworld.

He appears to have ties to certain SWAT divisions, and is frequently seen in bars with SWAT. He spends almost every night at the Malibu Club.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Any discussion on the characters of GTA Vice City would be incomplete without Tommy Vercetti, one of the wittiest, funniest, and most memorable protagonists in the series.

Tommy, unlike the majority of GTA Vice City characters, did not have an easy life. To become the ultimate lord of the underworld, he had to work really hard.

Tommy had some expertise in the Mafia business as a member of the Liberty City Mafia's Forelli Family before ruling Vice City.

The leader of the Forelli family sent him out for a project, and he was attacked by 11 men. He murdered them all and was sentenced to 15 years in jail for numerous charges of homicide.

