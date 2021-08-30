Top 5 most entertaining GTA 5 RP streamers in August 2021

Since GTA RP became popular, the number of GTA RP streams has been steadily expanding. These Twitch streamers have established a sizable following, which is only expected to grow as GTA RP expands and becomes more entertaining.

Every skilled GTA RP streamer excels at role-playing, which enthralls their audience. For some, their recognition and fame from other games has seamlessly transferred to GTA RP.

Each of the five GTA RP streamers listed below has a distinct and unique style that makes them so entertaining.

Most entertaining GTA RP streamers in August 2021

1) xQc

With 9.1 million followers on Twitch, xQc is not only the most popular GTA RP streamer, but also one of the most popular streamers in general.

xQc's channel has accumulated over 12 million hours of cumulative watch time in the month of August.

He's had a tumultuous history with GTA RP, having been banned six times from the NoPixel server for various violations and even calling out NoPixel moderators and admins for various things. xQc is now streaming on NoPixel's public version and has no plans to return to the whitelisted server.

2) Sykkuno

Sykkuno is a well-known Twitch streamer, particularly among the GTA RP community. His laid-back nature and excellent role-playing abilities make him a fun streamer to watch anytime he's online.

He role-plays as Yuno Sykk, a brilliant hacker who utilizes his skills to rob banks and frequently finds himself in unpleasant situations due to his rash actions. This makes him very entertaining to watch.

He plays on the NoPixel server and frequently collaborates with other streamers such as xQc, Buddha, and Blaustoise.

3) Buddha

Buddha is clearly one of the most prominent GTA RP streamers, with over 400K followers and over 10K subscribers on Twitch alone. Buddha differs from other GTA RP streams in that he follows a set schedule, making it much easier for his viewers to keep up with him.

Buddha's RP character "Lang Buddha" is a very well known figure in the GTA RP community.

Lang Buddha is a very chirpy Chinese-American gang leader that has connections all over Los Santos. Watching him get into sticky situations with different gangs and using humor to get out of them is very entertaining.

He plays on the NoPixel server and often collaborates with Sykunno, xQc and Blaustoise.

4) RatedEpicz

RatedEpicz is a very well known British GTA RP streamer with 454,000 followers on Twitch.

His RP character "A.J Hunter", is very popular in the the community.

A.J Hunter is a San Andreas State Trooper, he is the only PD member to have served in all four departments of the force and is praised by his superiors in all departments for his reassuring attitude and upbeat personality.

His good demeanor is all an act though, in reality he is a dirty cop who often steals and even robbed a bank once with Yuno Syk, Sykkuno's GTA RP character.

It is very funny to watch him do various illegal activities and still act like a goody two shoes in front of everyone.

5) Summit1g

Summit1g is a former professional CSGO player who has since moved on to other games such as Valorant and GTA RP. Summit1g currently has 6 million Twitch followers.

Summit1g role-plays as "Charles Johnson", an avid street racer and part-time getaway driver. Charles has a unique style of escaping the cops as none of his plans involve switching cars or hiding in plain sight. He simply outruns them until they either lose him or run out of gas.

Watching Charles outsmart the cops is very entertaining and keeps viewers glued to the screen during high-intensity car chases.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also read: 5 of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online

Edited by R. Elahi