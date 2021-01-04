The point of making millions upon millions of GTA$ in GTA Online is to be able to spend them all on the most exorbitant purchases imaginable.

Cars are obviously one of the biggest things that player spend their money on in GTA Online as they can serve a lot of utility in the game.

From providing armour that comes in handy during Contact Missions and Heists, to being the best tools needed to do VIP/CEO work. However, apart from the ones that are useful, there are some that are appealing because they are expensive.

Owning an expensive car just because one can, is the ultimate symbol of excess and dominance in GTA Online. Most of these cars will cost north of a million dollars, so if the player harbours no reservation about essentially throwing money away, then these are the best cars one can get.

Top 5 most expensive cars in GTA Online as of January 2021

5) Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic takes after the design of a combination of the Lotus Elise and the Tesla Roadster and can cost quite a lot of money. For players looking to buy an environmentally conscious yet powerful car, then they need not look any further than the Rocket Voltic.

The Rocket Voltic's performance in GTA Online is helped in large part due to its powerful boost that helps it reach ludicrous speeds. While far from the most useful vehicle around, the Rocket Voltic is still a more reasonable purchase than many others on this list.

Price: $3,830,400/ $2,880,000 (Trade Price)

4) Cerberus (Arena)

If there ever was a single car that best exemplified the words "mean" and "monstrous", then this Arena Workshop creation is it. The "car" can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry and be modified in the Arena War Workshop.

Despite its size, the Cebrerus is incredibly quick, thanks in part to its powerful boost. The car's design takes after the War Rig from Mad Max: Fury Road and for fans of the movie, the Cebrerus is a complete no-brainer.

The vehicle can also be outfitted with weaponry and armour, making it just about the meanest vehicle one can use to pancake enemy vehicles in Freemode.

Price: $3,870,300/ $2,910,000

3) Scramjet

The Scramjet is the stuff of legends in GTA Online as one of the most fun vehicles to drive around in, if players can afford the ludicrous price tag. The car takes obvious inspiration from the popular Speed Racer anime and lives up to it as well with its blisteringly quick pace and uncontrollable handling

The car is not the easiest one to get a grip on but certainly makes for an extremely fun drive. While it shouldn't be the player's first choice for vehicle for Heists and other missions in GTA Online, they would be be hard-pressed to find better-looking vehicles in the game.

Price: $4,628,400 / $3,480,000 (Trade Price)

2) Deluxo

The Deluxo does not need too much explanation as to why it is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. Fans of the Back to The Future movie franchise jumped at the opportunity to bag one for themselves as quickly as possible once the car made its way over to the game.

The car can take to the air, hover over the ground, and drive around like a normal car if one wants to as well. The Deluxo might not be the most nimble vehicle around in GTA Online, but who cares for handling when the car can literally fly through the air.

Price: $4,721,500 / $3,550,000(Trade Price)

1) Ruiner 2000

It doesn't take long to figure out why the Ruiner costs as much as it does, but players would be wise to not stare at it for too long lest they feel like catching a missile to the face. The car can be customized at the Los Santos Customs should they player want it to look every bit as KIIT from Night Rider.

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is quite possibly one of the most exorbitant purchases in GTA Online, right alongside the Luxor Deluxe. The car serves a lot of utility due to its weaponry, but players would be much better off buying an Armoured Kuruma instead.