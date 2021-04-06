Top 5 gameplay mods for GTA 5 in April 2021

The GTA 5 modding community has surprised players time and time again with mind-blowing additions to the game.

Over the years, several great mods have been introduced to GTA 5. Some give the virtual world more of a robust texture, while others add amusing and much-needed enhancements to the game.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best mods for GTA 5 in 2021.

What are the best gameplay mods for GTA 5 in April 2021?

#5 The Avengers Mod

Grand Theft Auto and The Avengers are two franchises that changed the world of entertainment for the better. People can only imagine what happens when the two are combined.

The Avengers is a great mod that turns GTA 5 into a fantasyland for Marvel fans. Trevor and Iron Man causing havoc together – what more could GTA 5 fans ask for?

#4 Redux Mod

The Redux Mod is a great mod to enhance immersion in GTA 5 (Image via gta5redux.com)

The Redux Mod is one of the best mods for enhancing light effects in GTA 5. It adds a crispy texture to the featured assets and makes the celestial bodies seem a lot more real. It brings out the subtle intricacies of things that people don't even notice when playing GTA 5.

This is a great mod that players can use to enhance immersion in the game.

#3 No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis mod

No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis mod is a versatile mod that players can use in GTA 5 (Image via mundomods.com)

Just when players thought GTA 5 couldn't get any crazier, the modding community released the incredibly insane No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis mod.

This mod immerses the world of GTA 5 in a flood, turning it into this chaotic, dreamland where everything, including skyscrapers, is submerged in water. The no+water feature turns GTA 5 into a barren desert, which admittedly makes the overall imagery a bit dull but still makes for a nice temporary change.

#2 Open All Interiors mod

The Open All Interiors mod allows players to explore everything in the GTA 5 world (Image via gta5-mods.com)

As its name suggests, this mod allows players to open all interiors and explore everything that GTA 5 has to offer: from small bars and bustling hotels to crowded shopping malls.

Considering how the open-world design of GTA 5 appeals to fans all over the world, this mod is a phenomenal invention that players should definitely check out.

#1 MultiPlayer Co-Op mod

The Multiplayer Co-Op mod is one of the best mods available for GTA 5 (Image via gtaall.com)

The Multiplayer Co-Op mod allows players to buddy up with friends and enjoy a game day together.

The mod even allows players to chat with friends and kill off rival parties so that they alone rule the sprawling world of GTA 5. It is definitely one of the greatest mods ever released.