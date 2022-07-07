Top 5 GTA Online money glitches on the PS4

GTA Online has multiple ways for players to earn money. They can do missions, jobs, and various other activities to hustle in the game.

Glitches are one such phenomenon which is common in games. These are software errors that players can sometimes use to their benefit. GTA Online has some glitches on the PS4 version that allow players to earn huge amounts of money in the game.

With that being said, let's look at five such money-making glitches in the title.

(Disclaimer: Players should note that using these glitches might lead to their accounts getting banned by Rockstar.)

5 GTA Online glitches that PS4 players can exploit to make more money

1) Unlimited money & RP

There are a lot of similar glitches that enable unlimited money tricks, however, the below mentioned one is the easiest among all:

Firstly, bookmark a job on socialclub.rockstargames.com.

Then click on Bookmarked Jobs and go to Survivals.

Select the mission Boat House.

Once the mission starts, pull out the open atomizer.

Put a rubber band on the controller so that the character keeps shooting and does not get kicked out.

Stay in the mission for about ten minutes for the 20 waves and vapes to be achieved.

Once this is done, a sum of approx $70,000 money and 4k - 5k RP will be rewarded.

This glitch can be repeated as much as players would like to keep earning money and RP quickly.

2) Unlimited customized cars

This is going to be one of the favorites for those who love customized cars in GTA Online. For this glitch to work, players should have a car called the Sandking XL and should follow the below mentioned steps:

Start a mission called Time To Get Away but don't go to the destined location.

Enter the Sandking XL from the starting position, take a U-turn, then the first right, and then stop at the adjoining turn. Turn back and return to the parking lot.

This might not work the first time. Hence, take another turn and a yellow customized car shall appear in the parking lot.

Collect the customized car and store it in the garage.

Come back to the parking lot to do it again.

There is no limit as to how many times this glitch can be exxploited. Players can get a garage closer to the location so that they can easily store and sell the car to earn quick money.

3) Unlimited casino chips

This is another glitch that allows players to earn a huge amount of money in GTA Online in no time. The below mentioned steps should be followed in order to get it done correctly:

Go to the Diamond Casino & Resort, sit at a casino table, and then leave the table.

Next, change the character's accessories.

Play the Blackjack game.

In the game, keep cards that would total less than 21 but are very close to 21.

Once a higher number close to 21 is reached, hit the stand, and if players have the bigger number of the two, they win.

Save the session by changing the accessory.

The glitch won't result in a loss, as the money won't get deducted on losing. If they lose, players can simply exit, restart the game and go to the casino again. Upon entering, they will see that the the chips they lost are returned to them. They can then be used or sold to earn quick cash at any time.

4) Unlimited horse track wins

The next glitch can also be accessed in the casino. This is a little unknown to everyone, but it can be done by using the Inside Tracks. The below mentioned steps should be followed:

Go to the Inside Tracks

Look for the horse named Evens.

Bet on the horse

Wait for the race to be finished.

That's it. The glitch allows Evens to win every time, no matter which horse it races. Players can do this again and again to earn big bucks easily.

5) Vehicle cargo glitch

This is another glitch that allows players to sell unlimited high-end vehicles for about $100,000 each in GTA Online every time. Here's what needs to be done to make the most out of this glitch:

Go to the office, register as CEO and log into the computer.

Click on Vehicle Cargo and Source Vehicle.

Whenever a top-range vehicle is not available to pick, change the spawn location to the last location.

Start a new session.

Repeat step 1 to source vehicle again and a top-range vehicle will be available.

The glitch happens when players the change of location, and setting it to their previous one will get them unlimited top-range vehicles to sell at a high price in GTA Online.

Lastly, new glitches are discovered every day in the open world of GTA Online's Los Santos. Players should note that it's only a matter of time before Rockstar notices these glitches and fixes them via updates.

