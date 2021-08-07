Top 5 GTA San Andreas mods to enhance gameplay and graphics in 2021

GTA San Andreas is hailed as the greatest GTA title by many within the community. Even though the title was released 17 years ago, many new players are opting for San Andreas as their favorite GTA game.

The charm of GTA San Andreas is still there with the game's brilliant story, open world and music. But this charm can be hard to enjoy because of its outdated graphics and performance, which is hard to adapt to for new players.

This is why most players prefer to experience GTA San Andreas after using gameplay and graphics mods.

Best graphics and gameplay mods for GTA San Andreas

5) V Graphics

GTA San Andreas had great graphics for its time, but they are definitely outdated now. The V Graphics mod improves the graphics of the game by replacing old textures and character models with high definition ones.

The mod has taken these textures from GTA 5 which is the latest game in the franchise. Using this mod will make the game look more modern, making it easier for new players to play.

Download the mod here.

4) First-person mod

This mod is great for players who prefer to play GTA 5 and Read Dead Redemption 2 in first-person mode.

GTA San Andreas does not feature first-person mode so this mod is the only option players have. The mod includes full first-person animations for driving and shooting.

It also makes the game feel more distinct as many players haven't experienced it from this perspective.

Download the mod here.

3) Memory 512

Increased draw distance reveals more landscape (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players with high-end PC's can use the memory512 mod to increase the draw distance of the game. Draw distance allows the game to load assets quicker and increases the players' field of view.

The mod also speeds up rendering of assets to shorten loading time.

Download the mod here.

2) Cheat Menu mod

Cheat menu displays cheats in an organized manner (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas, like all other GTA games, has a plethora of cheats that players can use. Having said that, it's tough to remember all the cheat codes and players have to either write them down on a piece of paper or keep a word document open when playing.

GTA 4 introduced a solution to this issue by introducing cheat menus. Players can access the cheat menu from their cell phone and activate them instantly without remembering them.

The cheat menu mod aims to do the same for GTA San Andreas. Players just need to open the cheat menu and activate whichever cheat they like.

Download the mod here.

1) New effects V1

New explosion animation (Image via Rockstar Games)

The effects in GTA San Andreas are very outdated by modern standards. To rectify this issue, players can install the new effects V1 mod to modernize them.

The mod adds new fire, water and light effects and changes the way they all interact with each other.

Download the mod here.

