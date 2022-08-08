Top 5 GTA YouTubers that fans should check out in 2022

The GTA community is one of the largest as far as online games are concerned. That said, this massive fanbase consists of modders, gamers, content creators, and much more.

Speaking of content creators, YouTube is a platform that sees many prominent GTA gamers who are respected in the community. This list mentions a few whom fans, both new and old, should check out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

GTA fans should definitely visit these channels at least once

5) Digital Car Addict

Cars are a big part of GTA Online, and as the name suggests, Digital Car Addict is all about them.

Michael loves cars, both in-game and real-life, and he owns a Hellcat as well. His videos are very informative and dive deep into the nitty-grittys of the machines. Not only does he mention the inspiration behind the vehicles being covered, but he also customizes them and shares his opinion.

Car lovers who play this game will definitely appreciate this channel and also learn a whole lot.

4) TGG

TGG is a channel that many GTA Online fans are familiar with as it features a ton of gameplay and guides. TGG is short for The Gaming Gorilla, and the gamer is based in Australia.

His channel has over 350 videos and also boasts 1.2 million subscribers. He not only covers missions and vehicles but also gets the community involved by showcasing their most popular clips posted on Reddit.

TGG also covers every weekly update that comes out, along with every major change.

3) The Professional

If GTA Online fans are looking for detailed guides, playthroughs, or expert-level discussions, The Professional's channel is the place to be. His alternative aliases include Polish-mercenary and Pro, however, his real name is Patrick.

Patrick is a grinder at heart, and his videos and opinions clearly showcase that. His most sought-after videos feature money-making guides for businesses that are also up to date with every new DLC.

These guides do not simply feature Patrick saying that a certain business is good or bad. They are extremely in-depth and also back what the creator has to say. The Professional crunches the numbers real hard and shows them too before sharing his opinion.

He has also been a very tough critic as far as Rockstar Games and their decisions are concerned.

2) Hella-Flush

Theo Thomas is a part of multiple channels on YouTube, but the ones that feature GTA the most are BlackPanthaa and Hella-Flush. He is an English content creator who loves cars in real life as well as Grand Theft Auto Online.

To be specific, he loves cars inspired by legendary real-life machines and fully decks them out. While the Digital Car Addict goes for more subtle-looking transformations, Theo does not flinch while equipping even the most outrageous choices. And somehow, he makes all of them work.

As far as the community is concerned, he organizes regular themed car meets with them like Billionaire, Tuners, JDM, and many more.

1) Nitrix Warlord

GTA Online content creators don't just make guides, playthroughs, and car customization videos. Some, like Nitrix Warlord, are into more entertaining and satisfying stuff like teaching griefers a lesson.

Griefers have been a pain for most of the game's uptime as they are present in almost every lobby. Rockstar Games has taken a few steps to counter this, but some players are far beyond repair.

However, content creators like Tyrone often step up and give the griefers a taste of their own medicine. To make things clear, Nitrix Warlord does not instigate other gamers to fight him, he targets players who are being a nuisance to others.

GTA Online fans don't just enjoy playing the game, but watching relatable content also helps out a lot.

These channels bring a lot to the table in terms of variety, especially for newbies.

