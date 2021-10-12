Top 5 most memorable characters from GTA 3

It's hard to choose from so many of the characters players meet in GTA 3, but this article hopes to point out five of the most memorable ones in the game.

GTA 3 was such an important title in so many ways. Primarily it introduced all gamers upon its release to new and exciting possibilities held in 3D gaming. It also cemented the fact that the evolution of the GTA franchise would be unstoppable.

Claude, the main protagonist in the game, allowed GTA players to feel the embodiment of the character they were controlling for the first time ever. The release of GTA 3 was long-awaited and met all expectations on its release. Simply put, it was seminal. Claude will not feature on this list because he is already so well known.

Who do players remember fondly from GTA 3

5) 8 Ball

8 Ball was the first character we encountered and heard speaking in GTA 3 when he and Claude escaped from the prison van in the game's opening scene.

With his burnt hands, he asks Claude to drive them to a safe house he knows in the city. This is not the last time we see our friend 8 Ball in GTA 3.

4) Salvatore Leone

One of the most powerful characters in GTA 3, even sacrificing his biggest allies to be #1, Don Salvatore is one of the most ruthless antagonists in GTA 3.

Despite being somewhat like a father figure to Claude for a while, he is quick to turn on him whenever it suits his interests.

3) Donald Love

Smart, cunning, and running an empire. Donald Love is a straight-talking and sophisticated character. He hands out some of the best and most well-thought-out missions in the game.

2) Maria

Maria, known to be a bit of a "nut" in GTA 3, is a welcome ally throughout the game. A friend of Claude's, she is happy to torture people and is fondly remembered by the players.

With a nasty habit of torturing people, she is surely a good person to have on the GTA 3 players' side.

1) Catalina

A brutal female antagonist made famous in GTA 3, once a lover of Claude, became a very evil woman in the game as she rose to power.

Sensual but dangerous, ruthless like Salvatore, Catalina would do anything for power. This power-hungry character will forever be remembered for her role in GTA 3.

