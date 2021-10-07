Top 5 most popular songs from GTA San Andreas

The GTA series is renowned for the soundtrack included in the games. From epic themes to all in-game radio songs, GTA games provide unlimited entertainment through their music.

The soundtrack of GTA San Andreas is often considered one of the best in the series. It is hard to make a list of the best songs from the game's 90s nostalgia-inducing OST.

Choosing all of the good songs in the game would make for a massive list. Hence, this article only features a select few of the best radio station songs in GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas: 5 of the best songs from the game

5) Raze - Break 4 Love (1988)

SF-UR has a whole range of killer house music tracks from the late 80s. One of the most iconic among these is Break 4 Love by Raze.

The song seems most immersive when driving amidst a sandstorm in Bone County. This is ironic since the FM itself is based in San Fierro.

4) Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird (1973)

It is hard to make a list of the best songs in the game without including the whole soundtrack of K-DST. Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd takes precedence simply because of its guitar solo.

Most players can relate to letting go of the brakes when the solo begins, especially on highways.

3) Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (1989)

If Radio Los Santos represents the gangster background of GTA San Andreas, Radio X captures the 90s ambiance perfectly. Nothing seems more symbolic of the era than the alternative rock music played in this FM.

Hence, Depeche Mode's popular track takes the top spot for representing the decade in GTA San Andreas.

2) Billy Idol - White Wedding (1982)

K-DST is one of the best FMs in GTA San Andreas. Its rock music soundtrack is one hell of a banger, and Billy Idol presents one of the best tracks from it.

White Wedding seems to be perfectly suited for cruising through the San Fierro countryside on a rainy night.

1) Ice Cube - It Was a Good Day (1992)

Radio Los Santos is the premium choice of a radio station for the game. Its gangster rap soundtrack blends perfectly with the storyline. This track seems to be the epitome of GTA San Andreas.

This song almost seems tailor-made for the game. Players can easily reimagine the music video being shot in the streets of Los Santos itself.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu