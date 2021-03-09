Top 5 most popular songs used in GTA 5

The GTA franchise has always been lauded for its inclusion of some truly great music. For instance, GTA Vice City isn't just considered a great game. It is also a fantastic compilation album of some of the best music from the 80s.

Rockstar Games has never shied away from spending huge amounts of money to acquire rights to iconic songs for the radio stations in the GTA games. Radio stations in GTA don't just have a mish-mash of songs. Each station has a certain genre that they cater to.

As a result, one can find all sorts of music in GTA 5, from obscure house music to modern hip-hop bangers. Despite its age, the game's music can feel very fresh as a result of great curation and fantastic, left-field choices.

While music is ultimately very subjective, here is a list of some of the most popular songs featured in GTA 5's radio stations.

What are 5 of the most popular songs used in GTA 5?

Honorable Mentions

Stardust – Music Sounds Better with You

Britney Spears – Gimme More

Rihanna – Only Girl (In The World)

ASAP Rocky – R-Cali

Thundercat – Oh Sheit It’s X

Stevie Wonder – Skeleton

Johnny Cash – General Lee

#5 A$AP Ferg - Work

2013 marked the arrival of A$AP Ferg on the scene with his hit single "Work." The song had a driving beat that instantly caught the attention of fans around the world, and Ferg's signature hooks took it to the top of the charts.

GTA 5, released in 2013, managed to curate a soundtrack that was especially relevant to the time it was released.

"Work" is one of the best songs used in the game. Despite its age, the song still remains a banger and a true testament to the craftsmanship of A$AP Ferg.

#4 M83 - Midnight City

It was once virtually impossible to go to any nightclub, party or a trendy pub without this particular jam blasting from the speakers. It's pretty easy to figure out why the song became as big as it did.

The melody is instantly recognizable as one of the most defining notes of the early 2010s, and it marked the rise of electronic music fused with elements of rock. Simply driving around Los Santos while listening to this song is quite the experience.

GTA 5's diversity in music shines through with huge pop hits such as "Midnight City," reflecting just how up-to-date Rockstar's creative team is.

#3 Kendrick Lamar - A.D.H.D

Perhaps no other artist in the music industry has had as successful a decade as Kendrick Lamar. Not only can the man deliver when it comes to meaningful art and thought-provoking music, but he can also churn out some hard-hitting bangers that top the charts for weeks.

Lamar delivered hit after hit with each subsequent album and has been on a roll since his seminal work, Section.80.

"A.D.H.D.", which is on Section.80, is perhaps one of the biggest breakout hits of Lamar's career and shot him straight into the mainstream. The song, although packaged like a party song, has a deep underlying message about self-medication and addiction.

#2 Queen - Radio Ga Ga

One of the most iconic bands of all time, Queen has been known to provide the world with some truly great music, with one ear-worm of a chorus after another.

"Radio Ga Ga" is simply one of the most joyous songs featured in GTA 5, amid all the snappy punk rock and obscure industrial electronic music. The song has also been used in multiple trailers and perfectly captures the light-hearted and regularly explosive nature of GTA 5.

The song is perhaps the most quintessential piece of music in the game alongside Stevie Wonder's "Skeletons."

#1 Dr Dre - Still DRE

Dr Dre's seminal album, The Chronic, would go on to define the sound of hip-hop through the early 90s. The rise of 'gangsta rap' was followed by a blend of G-Funk and pop sensibilities, resulting in one of the biggest hits of the 90s, "Still Dre."

The entire album "2001" was chock-full of classics and bangers. However, none could match the instantly appealing quality of "Still Dre."

GTA's identity is deeply rooted in the sounds of the early 90s. Los Angeles, the city on which Los Santos is based, was a hotbed of innovation and saw the rise of West Coast hip-hop. So, it only makes sense for Rockstar to include some of the biggest West Coast classics in the game.