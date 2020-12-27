Top 5 rarest clothing items in GTA Online

Rare cosmetic items are extremely popular in online multiplayer games like GTA Online.

Cosmetic items have always been a huge fixture of online multiplayer games, and GTA Online is built around the idea of decking yourself out in every way possible.

From being able to customize the character's hairstyle to all kinds of clothing items, accessories, and customization, cosmetics are a huge part of what makes GTA Online extremely fun.

Players can buy a whole range of accessories and clothing items from several stores available in the game. However, there are a few pieces of clothing that are far rarer than what is available in the stores.

Here we take a look at some of the rarest items of clothing in GTA Online and how to obtain them, if players still can, that is.

5 most rarest clothing items in GTA Online

#5 - Kifflom T-shirt

The Epsilon cult is virtually in both the Story Mode and GTA Online, which is Rockstar's way of poking fun at all sorts of real-world cults and such.

The Kifflom T-shirt is nothing fancy, but players will have to really damage their character's liver in order to obtain one.

To get a Kifflom T-shirt, simply go to a Nightclub in the game and drink Macbeth repeatedly to pass out. The player will eventually wake up with the T-shirt if they are lucky.

It is not certain that the player character will wake up wearing the T-shirt, but players can do so repeatedly to get one.

#4 - Full Kifflom Suit

This one will certainly not present itself immediately as the player will have to spend quite a bit of cash as well as time to obtain this particular item.

In order to get themselves a full Kifflom Suit, the player will have to tip the bathroom attendant in a Nightclub of 500 times.

In return for the tips, the player will receive the full Kifflom suit and consider themselves an honorary member of the Epsilon cult in GTA Online.

#3 - Christmas items on log-in

Right now is a great time to get some festive clothing in GTA Online as Rockstar gives out a number of festive-themed cosmetic items during this time of the year.

GTA Online's Holiday 2020 bonuses include:

The Vibrant Stitch Emissive Mask

The Red Bleeder Festive Sweater

The Green Cluckin' Festive Sweater

These are only available during the holiday season, and so only players who have claimed these items during this time can possess the mentioned items.

#2 - Rockstar Verified T-shirt

This one is possibly one of the rarest items in GTA Online as it requires one of the player's tracks or jobs being certified "Verified" by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games allows players to build custom tracks and jobs in order to encourage community involvement in GTA Online. To that end, some tracks get "Verified" by Rockstar, which is the ultimate seal of approval.

As a bonus, players who get their tracks verified will also be given a "Rockstar Verified" T-shirt.

#1 - Cannibal Clown

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

The Cannibal Clown t-shirt is absolutely one of the rarest items in GTA Online, which was handed out during a live stream. In 2015, Rockstar Games held a live stream as part of the Halloween Surprise update in GTA Online.

As part of the live stream, a cannon raffle awarded 10 Cannibal Clown t-Shirts at a time randomly to those who had tuned in. The T-shirt wasn't available in the game afterward, making the Cannibal Clown one of the rarest items in GTA Online, which cannot be won in any way now.