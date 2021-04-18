It might be a stretch to call any game in the GTA franchise "underrated," but the fact remains that some games truly don't get the credit they deserve. Rockstar Games had previously dabbled in different platforms apart from just console and PC, with varying degrees of success.

The ill-fated GTA Advance for the Gameboy Advance ended up feeling like a cheap port and a massively reductive one at that. But GTA Chinatown Wars, exclusive to another handheld console, was surprisingly far better than it was given credit for.

It is one of the most creatively inspired games in the series, but it introduces features more games should have incorporated. This article dives into the reasons Chinatown Wars is so good and should not be overlooked.

Top 5 reasons why GTA Chinatown Wars is the most underrated game of the GTA series

1) Creative game mechanics

GTA Chinatown Wars included what is perhaps one of the best game mechanics that, even though it stirred up many controversies, should have been included in other games. The mechanics were essentially drug-dealing mini-games that allowed players to run their own back-alley operations.

Players could buy drugs from dealers and sell them to buyers for profit, making for a rather interesting gameplay loop. This added to the level of interactivity with the game environment that not many titles in the series had ever included.

2) Design specific to the platform

Many handheld versions of established console games try to do what the console games do, but on a much smaller level and far lower quality. This often results in them being ultimately very underwhelming and not something players would be interested in trying.

With GTA Chinatown Wars, Rockstar North developed a game specifically for the Nintendo DS and touchscreen mobiles. This decision dictates much of the gameplay design and visuals, making for a far more focused and cohesive experience.

Every aspect of the game holds up, even on mobile, and GTA Chinatown Wars never feels like an inferior version of something. Rather, a whole new experience that is perfect for handheld devices.

3) A unique art-style

The cel-shaded look added a comic-book feel to GTA Chinatown Wars, a first for the series. This will not be brought back for future games, which is a shame since it is truly one of Rockstar's most intriguing creative choices.

Due to its fantastic art style, GTA Chinatown Wars hearkens back to hard-boiled action classics and action comic books. This gives the game a unique identity, which is separate from the rest of the GTA franchise.

4) A killer soundtrack

To think that Ghostface Killah and MF Doom provided the opening titles called "Chinatown Wars" is absolutely mind-blowing. The game includes one of the most eclectic radio soundtrack collections ever in a GTA game, including a radio station by the electronic music sensation deadmau5.

From electronic funk to Chinese folk music, one can find just about everything in this game. The addition of Chinese folk music certainly adds a touch of inspiration to the game and further grounds it in reality.

5) The best GTA game on mobile

It is, by far, the best GTA game one can play on their smartphones, and despite being rather old, the game never feels dated. Mostly, because of all the games available from the series on mobile, Chinatown Wars is the only one designed specifically for the platform.

This makes the game perfect for mobile phones and certainly the most gratifying GTA game on the platform. The controls are tailored specifically to a touchscreen input, and the top-down perspective makes it much easier to navigate and move around in the world.

So if players are looking to spend hours on their mobile either while commuting or looking for a casual gaming experience, Chinatown Wars is one of the best games to play on smartphones.