Top 5 reasons to replay GTA San Andreas in September 2021

GTA San Andreas was the most successful game on the Sony PS2. The game also won the title of being the best-selling game in 2004. With over 27.5 million copies sold worldwide as of 2011, GTA San Andreas bagged quite a few awards at the time.

The classic GTA from the 3D era is arguably one of the best games of all time and the accolades it has won, say the same. Although the game was released in 2004, there are many players who still enjoy the game.

Carl CJ Johnson's story still gives players goosebumps when they think of it. Many players still celebrate completing the game and avenging CJ's mother. Here is a list of the top 5 reasons for players to replay GTA San Andreas in September 2021.

Top 5 reasons for players to replay GTA San Andreas in September 2021

5) Nostalgic missions

The missions in GTA San Andreas are quite memorable. Replaying the first mission in the game gives players the chills as they need to cycle around Los Santos for the first time and explore the city with the Grove Street Families.

Taking out the Russian mafia in 'Just business' or the SWAT in 'Reuniting the families', these missions are action packed and loaded with a lot of shooting.

4) Interesting characters

CJ is the protagonist in GTA San Andreas and he has become an icon in the gaming world. Aside from CJ, there are many side characters in the game that make the game interesting.

Characters like Ryder, Big Smoke and even the antagonist Frank Tenpenny are quite memorable and they make the game what it is today.

3) Enjoy 1992's Los Santos

Los Santos is a city that has been featured in both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5. Both of these games take place in different eras which are spaced around two decades apart from each other. Roaming the streets of Los Santos from 1992 shows how Rockstar has paid attention to detail when it comes to locations around the city.

2) 90s Soundtracks

A lot of people would argue that the music of the 90s is much better than the music that is being released today. If players love 90s music, the radio in GTA features many tracks from that era.

Players can enjoy music by artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kiss, Dr Dre, NWA and many more while listening to the Radio in GTA San Andreas

1) Evergreen Storyline

It is argued that GTA San Andreas has the best storyline in all of the series. The game starts with players learning about the death of CJ's mother and later they come across Frank Tenpenny.

Both of these incidents engrossed players into the events of CJ's life. The way the game takes players through all the events that take place before avenging CJ's mother is truly an example of good writing.

