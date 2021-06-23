Top 5 sports cars to buy in GTA Online this month (June 2021)

It shouldn't come off as a surprise that sports cars are some of the most popular type of vehicles in GTA Online. They are sleek and attractive, and their performance leaves no doubt about their usefulness.

While supercars are sought-after more often, sports cars are typically the more practical option due to their reasonable prices compared to the former. There are 79 sports cars in GTA Online that players can choose from, and not all of them are worth buying.

This article lists 5 of the best available sports cars for players to buy in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 best sports cars in GTA Online as of June 2021

5) Dinka Sugoi

The Dinka Sugoi is one of the best 5-door sports cars in GTA Online. Based on the latest Honda Civic Type-R hatchback, it is definitely the coolest looking sedan in the game.

Although its performance is outmatched by other sports cars, it is still a fun FWD car to drive around. The massive range of customization options is an added bonus, which allows for various decals and body modifications.

The Sugoi is priced at $1,224,000, although it can be acquired at a trade price of $918,000, making it the best sedan below $1 million.

Sugoi Stats (Image via GTA Base)

4) Pfister Comet SR

The Comet is an iconic vehicle in the GTA franchise that has appeared throughout the 3D and HD Universe games. The Comet SR is a race-oriented variant of the regular Comet with massive overall improvements.

The ridiculous price difference between the regular and the SR variant is well-justified. The Comet has always been renowned for its handling capabilities in most GTA games, and the SR variant in GTA Online is no different. This model is obviously faster than the original, but it is also a lot more maneuverable.

The car comes at a price of $1,145,000 and it should be a decent purchase for most players.

Comet SR Stats (Image via GTA Base)

3) Dewbauchee Seven-70

At $695,000, the Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one of the finest options for an affordable sports car in GTA Online. It has a respectable top speed despite the fact that acceleration isn't its strongest feature.

Being an RWD car with a heavy weight, the Seven-70 lags behind most sports cars in terms of acceleration. It is also affected by inadequate traction.

The car is currently being sold at $417,000 after a 40% discount, which makes it the best sports car purchase below $500k.

Seven-70 Stats (Image via GTA Base)

2) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is a mix between a Ferrari and an Aston Martin, making it one of the most visually appealing sports cars in GTA Online.

The car is incredibly light, making it a good alternative for races with longer straights. However, it is outperformed by cars with greater handling in tight circuit bends. The Pariah has a peak speed of 136 mph and outperforms all other cars that do not have a booster.

GTA Online players can buy it for $1,420,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Pariah Stats (Image via GTA Base)

1) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is exorbitantly priced for a car in the Sports class, yet there are solid reasons for this. While the usual price is $3,465,000, players may obtain it for a trade price of $2,598,750.

In regular land racing, the Itali RSX is an exceptional vehicle. It boasts an extremely high top speed and better-than-average acceleration, which allows it to outrun the majority of cars in the Super class.

The crash deformation of the car is extraordinary, although the somewhat unstable handling makes the car more prone to spinning out.

Itali RSX Stats (Image via GTA Base)

