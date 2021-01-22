The virtual market in GTA Online is often full of pleasant surprises. A player is likely to find all types of items for purchase in the store, like funny suits, killer face masks, vintage-themed cars, super-fast bikes, deadly weapons, and everything in between.

Earning money and purchasing items are integral to GTA Online's gameplay. Advancing in the game might rest on an investment in a boost-assisted car or an expensive aircraft like the Buzzard. Competent players must rationalize their purchases. Just because something can be purchased doesn't mean that it should be.

This article discusses five things GTA Online players should avoid buying at the start of the game.

Top 5 Things GTA Online players should avoid buying at the start of the game:

Luxor Duxe

Image via GTA wiki

The Luxor Duxe is a fixed-wing private jet civilian aircraft combining features from real planes like the Cessna CitationJet, the Cessna Citation Sovereign, and the Learjet 45. There are two options for this aircraft - Luxor and Luxor Duxe. The only difference between the two is the color. While the Luxor has an elegant black frame, the Duxe has a sparkling golden shine.

For a slow aircraft with no weapons and susceptibility to irreparable damage, the Duxe is tagged at a whopping $10,000,000.

Interestingly, the Luxor only costs $2,000,000. The $8,000,000 difference between the two versions seems more ridiculous considering they share similar features and the same capabilities.

Advertisement

The Document Forgery Office

Image via Soulburner 74 on GTA Online Reddit

The Document Forgery Office in GTA Online costs $650,000. It will take a player 40 hours of gameplay to cover the initial investment cost. Though the return on investment from this option may sound tempting, the hours spent turning the Document Forgery Office into an efficient business is not worth it. At least not at the start of the game.

Expensive Clothes

Image via GTA wiki

There is nothing wrong with donning a classy outfit in GTA Online. In fact, doing so adds personality to the character. A reasonable outfit is good. But the store has numerous options with varying price tags. Players must not splurge on unnecessarily expensive clothing. This is a way to lose money.

The key is to dedicate a limited budget to clothing and not spend too much on outfits at the start of the game.

Advertisement

Boats

Image via GTA fandom

Although impressive and fun, boats don't serve a purpose in GTA Online.

Most boats are overpriced and end up slowing players down. This is an unnecessary investment.

If a player has money to spend, a good alternative to boats are aircraft like the Buzzard or the Sea Sparrow. Aircraft are faster and versatile. The high price tag in those cases can be justified. However, it is best always to avoid boats.

Shark Cards

Image via GamesRadar

Shark Cards are in-game tokens purchased by the player with real money.

These are unnecessary in GTA Online because there are many ways to earn money. Earning the reward is a part of playing the game. Shark Cards ruin the gaming experience.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.