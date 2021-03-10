Top 5 vehicles from previous games that Rockstar should include in GTA 6

Vehicles of all kinds - helicopters, cars, bikes, and boats - make up a huge part of what makes the GTA experience.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Rockstar Games' open world is the nuances that ground it in reality. Even though the GTA franchise satirizes and pokes fun at real-world elements, it uses realism and world-building to create an authentic and believable world for the player.

As a result, each GTA game ends up feeling like a living, breathing game world with an identity. One of the ways in which this realism is reflected is through the vehicles, which have a set lineage and history of production within the series.

Here, we take a look at some of the most beloved vehicles from the GTA franchise that should make a return in the next game.

5 vehicles from previous games that Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6

#5 Bloodring Banger

Even in GTA Vice City, the Bloodring Banger felt like a remnant of a bygone era.

The car never had great performance to begin with. However, considering that its sole purpose was to duke it out in the arena, it shouldn't be that big of a surprise.

The franchise has had its fair share of menacing vehicles, but only a few have been able to pull off the Undertaker-like terror that the Bloodring Banger elicits.

#4 Bullet

The Vapid Bullet, much like the other cars on this list, has gone through several iterations throughout the GTA franchise. Regardless of the design, the car has been able to stand out among the rest as one of the best-looking vehicles.

Taking heavy inspiration from the real-life Ford GT, the Vapid Bullet might not be the fastest car, but only a few vehicles can give the illusion of speed that it does. The Vapid Bullet makes for a great addition to the player's garage, and fans would certainly love to see the car in a different iteration in the next GTA game.

#3 Comet

One of the most beloved cars in the GTA series, the Comet has also gone through several changes over the years. Whether it is the 1980s or 2013, the Comet has always ranked near the top in terms of the best vehicles in the series.

The Comet has always had great handling, thunderous acceleration and top speed. These qualities make it a car that can tear through straights and turn a corner with little to no effort.

It is almost a given that the next GTA game will have some version of the Comet, and it will be interesting to see which time period the game is set in.

#2 Futo

While the Futo isn't exactly built for the purpose of racing, its ability to drift around corners and downhill makes it an extremely appealing buy.

The Futo is one of the best starter cars for players who want to learn how to drift, and it will be interesting to see the kind of redesigns it goes through for the next game.

#1 Infernus

Ever since its debut in GTA III, the Infernus has appeared in almost every game and has become a favorite in the community. The vehicle was overshadowed by many others in its class in GTA Online, yet it remains one of the most iconic cars of the series.

Fans love nothing more than cars that can win them races while looking great, and this is precisely what the Infernus offers. The Infernus is a supremely popular vehicle, and fans can definitely expect for it to make a return, albeit in a different iteration.