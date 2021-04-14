Top 5 ways in which Rockstar can enhance the GTA Online experience in 2021

GTA Online might not have been the most expansive online multiplayer mode right when it launched. But through Rockstar's continued support, the game has evolved in a major way. In the modern era of video games, it is of utmost importance to support the game months and years after release with quality content.

The state of the game at present will not be the state of the game, perhaps a couple of years from now should the game manage to survive that long. With GTA Online set for release as a standalone title in 2021, fans can expect Rockstar Games to be making some changes to the game.

With GTA Online currently in a pretty good state, it doesn't require much in the way of sweeping changes, but there is a lot of cleaning up to be done.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best ways in which Rockstar can enhance the GTA Online experience in 2021

#1 - More solo content

If the Cayo Perico Heist has proven anything, it is that GTA Online works just as well as a solo experience, given how popular the heist is in 2021. While the legwork before the heist might require players to dip in and out of PvP modes with other players, the heist itself can be played solo.

According to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, about 50% of players tried the Cayo Perico Heist solo. This means that there is a staggering demand for similar content within the GTA Online fanbase. Perhaps Rockstar can build on this momentum and allow for more solo content to be added to the game.

#2 - Fix modders/hackers issue

While console players enjoy GTA Online for what it is, there is a huge problem for the game on PC: modders. Essentially, modders have plagued GTA Online servers on PC and are making the game impossible to enjoy for everyone else.

Whether it means enabling God Mode at will and destroying other players' business activities or having an unlimited supply of money, the resulting effect is that players will eventually stop playing the game since it does not have a level playing field.

Recent job listings by Rockstar indicate that perhaps they are taking this issue seriously, and PC players will hopefully be 100 percent on board with the game again.

#3 - Stronger Bad Sport penalties

The Good Sport/Bad Sport segregation has always been one of Rockstar's most ingenious solutions for players not playing by the rules. Effectively, players who are a general nuisance to other players in GTA Online get labeled "Bad Sport" and are separated from the rest of the bunch and put together with other Bad Sports.

In addition, Good Sports often get awarded bonus cash and RP for playing the game without causing trouble for other players. Usually, this increases the chances of players acting responsibly, but not always.

Perhaps Rockstar needs to ramp up the punishment for Bad Sports to further discourage bad behavior from players. Cash penalties, removal of privileges, or a strict cooldown timer might help smooth things over.

#4 - More story content

GTA Online players love it when the game drops tons of story content, as it is honestly one of the best parts of the game. While other online multiplayer games have attempted storytelling, GTA Online is in a class of its own.

While not a storytelling masterpiece, both the Cayo Perico Heist and Doomsday Heist were an absolute rollercoaster filled with enjoyable moments. This kind of integration of online and Story Mode is precisely what fans love about Rockstar and something they wish they got more of.

A return of iconic characters and meaningful storylines might go a long way in making GTA Online even more appealing to fans of Story Mode.

#5 - Inspiration from GTA RP

There is no doubt that GTA RP has taken the world by storm, and GTA 5 backs up the charts in a major way. The success of RP has been followed by a resurgence of interest in the franchise, which is overall a positive result for Rockstar.

Yet, this has also led to many wondering whether Rockstar should take inspiration from RP in order to improve the online experience. The possibility of emergent storytelling is intrinsic to GTA RP and something very hard for online to replicate.

Yet, if anyone can figure out a decent balance between the two, it is Rockstar Games.