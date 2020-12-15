Twitter explodes as fans react to GTA Online's biggest update yet: New heist, characters, and more

GTA Online's latest title update, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, lived up to its billing as the biggest update yet in terms of content added to the game. The DLC not only brings the titular heist to the game but several other cool additions as well.

Fans had been looking forward to many of these changes for months, ever since Rockstar first unveiled their plans. They had been waiting with bated breath as to what the "entirely new location" could mean, and Rockstar did not disappoint.

GTA Online receives an entirely new location in the form of the Cayo Perico Islands, which is miles off the coast of Los Santos. The island provides a nice little getaway from the now snow-clad streets of Los Santos and onto the tropical rave-friendly sands.

New heist, characters, and more in GTA Online

Reactions to the update have been largely positive as GTA Online fans have been extremely vocal about their demands from Rockstar regarding new content.

Rockstar's approach to content additions in GTA Online has been somewhat puzzling and even erratic at times. With regards to this particular GTA Online update, fans are generally upset that the new location will not be available in Freemode.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Rockstar has decided to unload a bunch of new content in the game without a proper roadmap in place ahead of time. While fans appreciate a surprise drop every once in a while, the sporadic nature of these updates can be a bit frustrating.

The lack of communication with regards to new content might just lead players to abandon the game before time. Most games follow the "games as a service" type model as GTA Online tends to follow and communicate a solid roadmap of future content to keep players in the loop.

Whether Rockstar chooses to maintain this strategy once the game releases as a standalone title for next-gen consoles remains to be seen.

New gta update has New Order, I’m literally shaking #GTAOnline #GTAupdate pic.twitter.com/FNYUq9OQly — chunk of aluminium with eyebrows (@TitusStudiosMG) December 15, 2020

The #GTAOnline Cayo Perico island seems to be partially explorable (at least on PC), but El Rubio's guards will try and kick you out if you go too far.https://t.co/i7pPuzho1k pic.twitter.com/SHcBLWwORi — GTANet (@GTANet) December 15, 2020

When you realize the new island in the #GTAOnline Cayo Perico update ISN'T accessible in free roam... pic.twitter.com/TRRpH77LZI — Sam Bacon (@smabacon) December 15, 2020