Twitter users spark GTA Online ban wave rumors in July 2021 as Rockstar releases new update

Following the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online players are beginning to worry as rumours of a ban wave have begun circulating. With the release of a big update in GTA Online, Rockstar Games is more liable to patch exploits and glitches that players use to gain an unfair advantage.
This has got Twitter, and Reddit users sweating as reports of bans are slowly trickling in, with a huge ban wave expected tomorrow.
GTA Online players take to Twitter, as fears of ban wave spread amongst exploit users
Rumblings of a ban wave began spreading after a viral TikTok video stated that Rockstar Games has a ban wave planned for players who have used car duplication, frozen money, and the save wizard glitches.
Panicked players took to social media and Reddit to check if the claims were true, with some players coming forward that they have been banned already while naysayers believe that the news is a hoax.
Rockstar Game's official stance on cheating is stringent, with appeals not being granted towards suspensions or bans. Players risk having their accounts wiped, suspended or permanently locked if a breach of conduct is found. According to Rockstar support,
“GTA Online suspensions are triggered by a number of factors, including modding in GTA Online, exploiting or abusing game mechanics, manipulating protected game data and code, or interfering with other players’ gameplay experience.”
Players who believe they have been wrongfully convicted are taking to Twitter to have the bans overturned. However, Rockstar usually doesn't respond to these claims on social media regardless of the exposure.
There has been no official confirmation by Rockstar Games whether or not a ban wave will hit GTA Online. Considering the state of modders and hackers that have taken over the game recently, players who have grinded out their progression legitimately will be waiting eagerly for the ban hammer to drop.
