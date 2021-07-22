Twitter users spark GTA Online ban wave rumors in July 2021 as Rockstar releases new update

Following the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online players are beginning to worry as rumours of a ban wave have begun circulating. With the release of a big update in GTA Online, Rockstar Games is more liable to patch exploits and glitches that players use to gain an unfair advantage.

This has got Twitter, and Reddit users sweating as reports of bans are slowly trickling in, with a huge ban wave expected tomorrow.

GTA Online players take to Twitter, as fears of ban wave spread amongst exploit users

Good Morning Rockstar support I got banned today while I was racing with my frnds in GTA online I never modded and I never voilated the game policy please un ban me my Its my fav. game to play with my frnds please unban me

SC ID: Dastan_Jr

@RockstarSupport @RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/2oOrinCTti — Subhadeep Das (@Subhade43899602) July 21, 2021

Rumblings of a ban wave began spreading after a viral TikTok video stated that Rockstar Games has a ban wave planned for players who have used car duplication, frozen money, and the save wizard glitches.

Panicked players took to social media and Reddit to check if the claims were true, with some players coming forward that they have been banned already while naysayers believe that the news is a hoax.

If gta bans me during the ban wave I’m done with life🗣💨 — .psxd (@psxd15) July 22, 2021

You'd be surprised. If the GTA cheat was utilizing a kernel driver for whatever reason and it didn't unload after unloading the cheat, then BattlEye could just ban you for no reason. It has happened to people using COD cheats, but I see no reason for a GTA cheat to be in kernel. — Smartie (@MajSmartie) July 22, 2021

💀 today so the gta ban wave too — 𝙷𝙺™️ (@HKhan2K) July 22, 2021

Rockstar Game's official stance on cheating is stringent, with appeals not being granted towards suspensions or bans. Players risk having their accounts wiped, suspended or permanently locked if a breach of conduct is found. According to Rockstar support,

“GTA Online suspensions are triggered by a number of factors, including modding in GTA Online, exploiting or abusing game mechanics, manipulating protected game data and code, or interfering with other players’ gameplay experience.”

Me saying goodbye to my Gta Account before the ban wave pic.twitter.com/66T75G2JsD — kolaa;) (@yyJoee) July 21, 2021

This gta 5 ban wave finna be hittin tomorrow — Ethan (@3than4prez) July 22, 2021

Players who believe they have been wrongfully convicted are taking to Twitter to have the bans overturned. However, Rockstar usually doesn't respond to these claims on social media regardless of the exposure.

@RockstarGames what the fuck I have just been banned from GTA Online for a month for no fucking reason, wtf is this shit. I have invested multiple hundred hours into this game and now you ban we???? Fuck you guys, fuck you — Max Hoffmann (Naruti Classic S4 suchten) (@MaxTec14) July 21, 2021

There has been no official confirmation by Rockstar Games whether or not a ban wave will hit GTA Online. Considering the state of modders and hackers that have taken over the game recently, players who have grinded out their progression legitimately will be waiting eagerly for the ban hammer to drop.

Also read: How to build DK's 350Z from Tokyo Drift in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners update

Edited by Srijan Sen