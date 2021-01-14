It is no mystery that the ultimate joy of playing GTA Online is riding the classic, boost-assisted vehicles that one can only dream about riding in real life.

There are all kinds of vehicles for the player to enjoy, perhaps even destroy for the heck of it, in GTA Online. Cars, motorcycles, flying bikes, and the sought-after Vapid Winky.

When the Winky hit the GTA Online market, fans were thrilled. The jeep is the epitome of destruction. In the GTA Online World, that is all the players want - chaos and destruction.

Vapid Winky in GTA Online: All you need to know about the light utility military vehicle

Image via theCj2apage

Price: 1,000,000

Available in: Warstock Cache and Carry

Stored In: Garage

The Vapid Winky became an absolute must-have with the 1.52 Cayo Perico Heist update on December 15, 2020.

This light utility military vehicle's sturdy and brutal build is based on the popular Willys MB and Ford GPW. Boasting of several royal features, this vehicle is tagged at a justified rate of $1,000,00. It can be bought from Los Santos Customs. However, this is the Vapid Winky trade price. A player must finish the first set up for the output eagle heist in GTA Online from their submarine to unlock the vehicle.

Moreover, the Winky stands apart from its contenders with highly customizable parts to the player's liking at Santos Customs.

Though the Winky boasts of cool customization options, the vehicle somewhat compromises on speed and performance. This shouldn't be a big deal since this jeep was designed to be a classic war hero rather than an escape artist's getaway car.