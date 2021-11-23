What is the biggest issue in the remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition?

The launch of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition didn't go as per Rockstar Games' plan. The company decided to remaster the trilogy as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA 3, but the games were released in a buggy state. There are many problems with the remasters of the GTA Trilogy, such as broken graphics, wonky physics, questionable features and unplayable levels. And no one had it harder than the PC players.

After it was reportedly discovered that some assets had unintentionally made their way into the release, the game was pulled off the Rockstar Games Store. To compound matters, the Rockstar Games Launcher itself was taken offline, keeping even GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 players from logging in.

Rockstar recently addressed the issues in the Trilogy on their website with an apology.

The biggest issue with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

The fact that many players bought the game for the PC and were unable to play it for days after it was released is the biggest problem with the launch of the remasters.

Thousands of players were looking forward to playing these remastered titles, and when Rockstar Games took down the launcher, it voiced its concerns on Twitter and other social media platforms. After Rockstar could not solve the issue in time, it replied to fans and issued an apology.

They stated that the original games will be available to buy on the Rockstar Launcher and players who bought the game for PC will get to enjoy the classic trilogy free of cost if they bought the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy.

"We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store."

Rockstar has also stated that there will be a title update for the remasters of the game in the coming days that will address all the bugs. The publisher is trying hard to fix the issues that have tainted its reputation and making the GTA Trilogy playable on the PC was the first logical step.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee