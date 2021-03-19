The GTA franchise has only gone from strength to strength since it arrived in the early 2000s and developed into a gigantic global phenomenon. The release of each title in the series has met an overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and critics.

While that position is enviable, not many studios and publishers have been able to brave the pressure of being the top dog in the industry for as long as Rockstar has. For nearly two decades, the company has maintained a level of quality and consistency that not many publishers have been able to do in the past.

At the heart of Rockstar's success has always been the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and their unwavering dedication to providing a quality, uncompromising game. With such a perfectionist attitude to game development, the level of output can take a hit.

Quite recently, several "leaks" and rumors began popping up on the internet regarding a remaster for older titles in the GTA series, specifically the PS2 trilogy.

What are the chances of Rockstar remastering the original GTA PS2 trilogy?

The hype surrounding GTA 6

GTA 5, in many ways, is representative of the scale and scope of the modern AAA video game. It has a development budget in the hundreds of millions and generates profits surpassing the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbusters.

Therefore, it stands to reason that each GTA title is nothing less than a tightrope act of the highest order since there is so much money involved. Yet, funds simply aren't the only thing at stake, as the most valuable commodity for Rockstar is its reputation.

A Rockstar title is the pinnacle of AAA games, and the logo is practically a symbol of excellence that the gamer places the utmost faith upon. Such a reputation doesn't come from half-baked and underwhelming games, and Rockstar is acutely aware of that.

So rushing development on what is perhaps the most highly-anticipated game sequel of all time, GTA 6, is simply out of the question. So what do Rockstar fans have to play in terms of a single-player experience like GTA 5 in the meantime?

Perhaps a remaster of older GTA titles isn't all that outlandish.

Rockstar's history, or lack thereof, with remasters

Quite recently, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the appeal of remasters of older GTA titles. While he neither confirmed nor denied the development of a new game, he did cryptically acknowledge the value of older GTA titles.

While that isn't solid proof, recent developments on Rockstar's business side seem to indicate an interest in remasters. In October 2020, the developer acquired Ruffian Games and rebranded it as Rockstar Dundee.

The studio has an extensive history with remasters, famously having worked on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Internet detectives and fans often point to that acquisition as a clear indication that Rockstar might be moving towards remastering older GTA titles.

However, Strauss Zelnick was also pretty vocal about the fact that Rockstar simply doesn't port games and label them "Remasters." Instead, if remastered, the game often gets worked on diligently and with proper time in development.

Remasters as stop-gap entries

GTA 6 is likely years away from release, as there has been no announcement confirming its development. Rockstar's timetable is currently dominated by its continued support for Online's GTA and Red Dead, which can be extremely taxing for any studio.

On top of that, Rockstar's major release in 2021 will be a remaster of GTA 5 in an "Expanded and Enhanced" Edition for next-gen consoles, which is why it looks like there is going to be a multi-year gap until the next GTA game.

With the resources available at Rockstar's disposal, it probably isn't a stretch to assume that the publisher can put a couple of studios in-charge to develop remasters.

Older PS2 GTA titles like Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 3 have a ton of nostalgic value for players, and fans seem to love a remaster. If anything, it will allow newer fans to experience older games in the franchise on next-gen consoles with updated tech and visuals.