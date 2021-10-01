What is the most fun mission in GTA San Andreas?

One of the main reasons GTA San Andreas was such a successful game is its many memorable missions. There are many fun missions in GTA San Andreas that players have fond memories of playing. With so many missions in the game, there is bound to be one mission that everyone liked the most. This article highlights the most fun mission to do in GTA San Andreas.

Many players remember the Black Project mission because the reward for the mission is unlocking the Jetpack in the game. Not only is the reward for completing the mission one of the best ways of traveling in the game, but the mission itself is really fun to do too.

The Black Project: The most fun mission in GTA San Andreas

The mission was assigned to Carl Johnson by The Truth from Verdant Meadows, Bone County. In order to start this mission, players need to go to the airfield between 20:00 and 06:00 in the game.

When Carl arrives at the airfield, he finds The Truth exercising on the top of an aircraft wreck. During the cut scene, The Truth tells CJ about a secret military research area which is called Area 69. The Truth takes CJ to the boundary of the military base and asks him to steal the "Black Project".

For this mission, Carl needs to sneak into the research center and steal the Black Project. The mission is a challenging one as the military research center is full of security and the job needs to be carried out with stealth until he reaches the underground area through the blast doors. If this approach fails, then players must make their way to the research lab through a vent.

Once CJ is inside, the alarm goes off and Carl has to clear out the enemies while making his way into the research facility. From there, the players need to make their way to the launch bay. This is where CJ comes across a scientist who has a key card to enter the bay. When CJ finally reaches the launch bay, he learns that the Black Project is a Jetpack which he uses to escape to Arco Del Oeste.

Also Read

Conclusion

This mission is extremely challenging and fun, as well as being rewarding for players who are looking to attain the jetpack without using cheats. Overall this is one of the most fun missions in GTA San Andreas, and completing this mission will have players talking about it for days.

Edited by R. Elahi