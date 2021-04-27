What is the highest-paying target in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist?

GTA Online features a number of heists, each more engaging and action-packed than the other. However, none quite outclass the fan-favorite Diamond Casino Heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist is popular for a number of reasons, but what sets it apart from others is its sheer level of difficulty.

The targeted vault in the casino hosts a number of insanely profitable rewards. However, the diamonds - that pay the most - are frustratingly hard to loot amid all the mayhem. This keeps the player coming back again and again. After all, one cannot just walk away with meager returns after days of laborious planning.

The Diamond Casino Heist is also quite robust and fleshed-out in nature. The player doesn't just build a crew overnight and raid the casino as easily as they would steal a car for Simeon. The heist requires a good deal of planning and deliberation and still does not promise absolute success. The player might as well walk away with nothing at all.

This article explains how players can make the most out of the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

Best strategy for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

Keeping a low profile and avoiding unwanted attention is always the ideal way to approach a mission in GTA Online (Image via pressstarthub.co)

There are 3 strategies that the player could use for the Diamond Casino Heist:

The Silent and Sneaky Approach The Big Con Approach The Aggressive Approach

All three strategies are pretty self-explanatory. While each has its own perks, the first two tend to pan out better than the last one. In a world as fraught with peril as GTA Online, keeping a low profile and avoiding unwanted attention is always the ideal way to approach a mission.

To maximize profit, players should hire Karim Denz (driver) and Karl Abolaji (gunman). Both are pretty average at what they do, but they will get the job done and won't take a big cut.

Which is the highest paying target in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online?

Diamonds will make for the most profitable loot in the Diamond Casino Heist (Image via niceonthesticks.com)

The Vault in the Casino features four items:

Cash - $2,115,000 Artwork - $2,350,000 Gold - $2,585,000 Diamonds - $3,619,000

Diamonds will, of course, make for the most profitable loot, but the player should keep in mind that nothing comes for peanuts in GTA Online. It will be extremely difficult to steal the diamonds on the very first attempt.

Having said that, the player could aim for both the gold and the artwork. Cash is not recommended as it's neither as easy to loot as the artwork nor as rewarding.