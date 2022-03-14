When will PS5 players be able to download GTA Online? Exact date and time for all regions

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of GTA 5 and Online launches on March 15, at 12:00 AM local time across the globe. Players who pre-order the game before this date can have it pre-installed on their consoles right now.

Meanwhile, those who wish to purchase it on the day of its release will be able to download and play it from the times specified below.

Global release times for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Ben T 🇺🇦 @videotech_ GTAV will release tomorrow for New Zealand gamers, but... if you want to change your console region here are the times for the unlock starting tomorrow so you can play a little earlier.



Otherwise if you want to wait, it will unlock at your local midnight time on Tuesday. GTAV will release tomorrow for New Zealand gamers, but... if you want to change your console region here are the times for the unlock starting tomorrow so you can play a little earlier. Otherwise if you want to wait, it will unlock at your local midnight time on Tuesday. https://t.co/28hgeeoBKj

The Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles will be releasing tomorrow at 12:00 AM local time. This means that players in certain countries will be able to purchase and play the game before anyone else.

New Zealand will be the first country to do so. Here's what the timings will be across the world when the game releases in New Zealand:

Sydney, Australia - 10:00 PM

Tokyo, Japan - 8:00 PM

Hong Kong, China - 7:00 PM

Perth, Australia - 7:00 PM

New Delhi, India - 4:30 PM

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

France, Paris - 12:00 PM

London, UK - 11:00 AM

Lisbon, Portugal - 11:00 AM

Brasilia, Brazil - 8:00 AM

Montreal, Canada - 7:00 AM

New York, USA - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles, USA - 4:00 AM

Alberta, Canada - 5:00 AM

The next-gen console edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 releases today in New Zealand. In general, Rockstar follows a pattern of simultaneously releasing their games across the globe. This results in each country/region getting its own individual timing for a game, which is usually based on PST (Pacific Standard Time).

However, this time, the difference in release times might prompt many users to change their console's regional timing. Setting the time to New Zealand's could possibly get them early access to the game. This might help them avoid the rush that usually follows after a game's release.

Current price

The next-gen GTA 5 and its Online variant are being sold at a 50% discount on all systems, and this offer will last till June 14, 2022. On the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Grand Theft Auto 5 (which also includes GTA Online) will cost $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU$14.99.

The standalone Grand Theft Auto Online varies according to the console manufacturer. It costs $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / AU $15.47 on the Xbox Series X/S, while the PS5 version is completely free.

