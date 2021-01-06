The Cargobob is the ultimate military transport vehicle in GTA Online. Not only is it a fortress of a chopper but it is also an extremely imposing one.

The Cargobob makes an appearance during GTA 5's Story Mode as well as in previous Grand Theft Auto games.

The aircraft is an absolute beast, and it is quite easy to see its appeal. By now, many must have figured out that aircraft in GTA Online will spawn differently around the map as players level up in the game.

This means that as players level up, they will be able to get their hands on quality aircraft without having to splash out on Warstock Cache ad Carry.

Reddit user u/HaIfpint has compiled a list of possible aircraft spawns on the map as players level up in GTA Online.

Where to find a cargobob in GTA Online

As they level up, GTA Online players will be able to find the Cargobob in the following locations:

At Level 22-32:

Advertisement

Los Santos Airport

Los Santos Hospital

La Puerta Helipads

N.O.O.S.E. Headquarters

Sandy Shores Helipad

Paleto Bay Sheriff Office

Grapeseed Runway

The Cargobob will not spawn in the exact same place 100 percent of the time. It's good to keep a lookout for the familiar body of the Cargobob as it isn't exactly hard to miss.

The Cargobob can also be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry and converted into one's personal aircraft once purchased. There are two variants of the Cargobob in GTA Online: civilian and military.

Price (Jetsam Edition): $1,995,000

Price (Standard): $1,790,000

The Cargobob can float on water and is also equipped with a Towing Hitch, in case the player needs to pick up a massive vehicle at any point in GTA Online.