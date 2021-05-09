Destroying signal jammers is one of the many side activities available to players in GTA Online and one that unlocks a few neat things in the game. GTA Online is packed to the brim with all sorts of different activities, but most of them pay out in the form of just cash or RP.

Signal Jammers will also unlock a new heist crew member for the Diamond Casino Heist. After the player destroys the first signal jammer, Lester will inform the player of these jammers blocking off Avi Schwartzman's radio transmissions for years.

Avi made his debut in GTA Online as part of the Pacific Standard Job as a Hacker. He will be available for the player as a Hacker in the support crew for the Diamond Casino Heist. There are a total of 50 signal jammers in GTA Online.

Where and how to find signal jammers on the GTA Online map?

(Image via GTA wiki Fandom)

To destroy these jammers, players only need to shoot at them or pop off with the Homing Launcher or RPG. Destroying each Signal Jammer will earn the player a decent amount of RP and Cash - $2,000 and 1,000 RP.

Destroying the whole lot will net the player an additional $50,000, bringing the total up to $150,000, which is a decent chunk of change in GTA Online. The locations of these jammers are spread across the map. Players should start in Los Santos and work their way upwards to the top of the map.

Since the jammers in Los Santos are closely grouped and can be done faster, using a Buzzard or an Oppressor MKII should travel quickly. Players can use their weapons to destroy the jammer.

Location of all 50 Signal Jammers in GTA Online:

Control Tower, Los Santos International Airport Miriam Turner Overpass Maze Bank Arena Los Santos State Gas Company Ocean Motion Container Ship Murrieta Oil Field St Fiacre Hospital Billboard on Popular Street Central Los Santos Medical Center Hookah Place in Pillbox Hill Arcadius Business Center Shank Street Ferris Whale Clock Tower Building in Del Perro Elgin House Richman Hotel West Vinewood Rockford Hills Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank Badger Building Vinewood Bowl Land Act Dam NOOSE Headquarters Bishop's Shicken Palmer-Taylor Power Station Ron Alternates Wind Farm Stoner Cement Works Vinewood Sign Galilleo Observatory Kortz Center Great Ocean Highway Marlowe Vineyards Hill Valley Church Rebel Radio Building Boilingbroke Penitentiary You Tool Store Humane Labs and Research Union Grain Supply Inc Sandy Shores, Sheriff's Station Unnamed Pier both of Alamo Sea Mount Chilliad LSDWP Water deeosit El Gordo Lighthouse Peak of Mount Gordo Up-n-Atom Burger Clucking Bell Farms Raton Canyon Bridge Altruist Camp Hookies Restaurant Control Tower, Fort Zancudo