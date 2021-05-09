Create
Where and how to find signal jammers on the GTA Online map?

(Image via GTA wiki Fandom)
Destroying signal jammers is one of the many side activities available to players in GTA Online and one that unlocks a few neat things in the game. GTA Online is packed to the brim with all sorts of different activities, but most of them pay out in the form of just cash or RP.

Signal Jammers will also unlock a new heist crew member for the Diamond Casino Heist. After the player destroys the first signal jammer, Lester will inform the player of these jammers blocking off Avi Schwartzman's radio transmissions for years.

Avi made his debut in GTA Online as part of the Pacific Standard Job as a Hacker. He will be available for the player as a Hacker in the support crew for the Diamond Casino Heist. There are a total of 50 signal jammers in GTA Online.

Where and how to find signal jammers on the GTA Online map?

To destroy these jammers, players only need to shoot at them or pop off with the Homing Launcher or RPG. Destroying each Signal Jammer will earn the player a decent amount of RP and Cash - $2,000 and 1,000 RP.

Destroying the whole lot will net the player an additional $50,000, bringing the total up to $150,000, which is a decent chunk of change in GTA Online. The locations of these jammers are spread across the map. Players should start in Los Santos and work their way upwards to the top of the map.

Since the jammers in Los Santos are closely grouped and can be done faster, using a Buzzard or an Oppressor MKII should travel quickly. Players can use their weapons to destroy the jammer.

Location of all 50 Signal Jammers in GTA Online:

  1. Control Tower, Los Santos International Airport
  2. Miriam Turner Overpass
  3. Maze Bank Arena
  4. Los Santos State Gas Company
  5. Ocean Motion Container Ship
  6. Murrieta Oil Field
  7. St Fiacre Hospital
  8. Billboard on Popular Street
  9. Central Los Santos Medical Center
  10. Hookah Place in Pillbox Hill
  11. Arcadius Business Center
  12. Shank Street
  13. Ferris Whale
  14. Clock Tower Building in Del Perro
  15. Elgin House
  16. Richman Hotel
  17. West Vinewood
  18. Rockford Hills
  19. Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank
  20. Badger Building
  21. Vinewood Bowl
  22. Land Act Dam
  23. NOOSE Headquarters
  24. Bishop's Shicken
  25. Palmer-Taylor Power Station
  26. Ron Alternates Wind Farm
  27. Stoner Cement Works
  28. Vinewood Sign
  29. Galilleo Observatory
  30. Kortz Center
  31. Great Ocean Highway
  32. Marlowe Vineyards
  33. Hill Valley Church
  34. Rebel Radio Building
  35. Boilingbroke Penitentiary
  36. You Tool Store
  37. Humane Labs and Research
  38. Union Grain Supply Inc
  39. Sandy Shores, Sheriff's Station
  40. Unnamed Pier both of Alamo Sea
  41. Mount Chilliad
  42. LSDWP Water deeosit
  43. El Gordo Lighthouse
  44. Peak of Mount Gordo
  45. Up-n-Atom Burger
  46. Clucking Bell Farms
  47. Raton Canyon Bridge
  48. Altruist Camp
  49. Hookies Restaurant
  50. Control Tower, Fort Zancudo
GTA Online
