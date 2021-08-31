Which is the best GTA 4 radio station?

Radio stations have always played an important role in GTA games. Each game has a distinct setting and location, which has been cleverly complemented through radio music.

GTA 4, set in the modern era, did not leave much room for music to amplify its setting. However, it managed to include a diverse range of music through a large number of radio stations.

Deciding which of these is the best is a difficult decision. Most players could have more than one favorite radio station. This is particularly true in GTA games, where each station has a unique identity and adheres to a specific genre. Despite this, a unanimous decision can be taken based on popularity.

GTA 4: Which radio station is the best in the game?

The GTA series is renowned for its fast-paced action. The missions in these games can be an exhilarating experience for players. As such, this experience is further enhanced with rock music.

The thrilling experience of driving down Algonquin Bridge at reckless speeds while listening to Highway Star is unmatched. Liberty Rock Radio is a radio station in GTA 4 and its expansions that plays classic and alt rock music. The host and DJ is none other than the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop himself.

The station plays a comprehensive tracklist containing some of the most famous rock legends. Among the popular artists featured are Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and The Stooges, to name a few. The expansions added much more songs to the station, increasing both the variety and quality.

Honorable Mention

Liberty City is a gloomy place in the GTA Universe. When it was first remade in GTA 3, the nauseating atmosphere of the city felt like a terrible place to live. This was especially true in GTA 4, where the dark plot mirrored the ambiance of Liberty City.

Hence, music becomes an obvious solution for alleviating this feeling in the game. The best choice, in this case, would be the most ironic one: cheesy 80s music. Vice City FM in GTA 4 accomplishes this by bringing the bright and colorful vibes of Vice City to the dark corners of Liberty City.

One-hit wonders from the 1980s coexist with more popular artists like Hall & Oates and Nu Shooz on the radio station. The fact that the host is none other than Fernando Martinez is sure to bring back memories. Fernando worked as a DJ for Emotion 98.3, a popular radio station in GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.

