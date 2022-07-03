Which GTA Online car is the best for drifting in 2022?

GTA Online has a fleet of cars for players to choose from, and every model is designed keeping its purpose in mind.

Drifting is an activity where you steer an automobile in such a way that it makes a controlled skid sideways through a turn with the front wheels pointed in a direction opposite to that of the turn. To master this technique, players should choose the correct car.

The Dinka RT3000, which was introduced with the Los Santos Tuners update, is one of the best drift cars in the game. With that being said, let's learn everything about it.

Everything players should know about Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online

Dinka RT3000 is a two-door sports car in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the Honda S2000 roadster. It is an AP1 variant of the car that was released in 1999.

RT 3000 and vehicles like Coquette, Serrano, and Habanero have the same "Feroci" dial set. The steering wheel does, however, have the manufacturer's emblem on the horn cap, just like Blista Kanjo.

The design of the car is sporty and stands out for its straightforward styling. The front end has a small circular fog lamp that illuminates when the engine is running. The flat profile on the wheel arches indicates the car's sides.

The third brake lamp is located on the boot lid at the back of the vehicle, below which is the manufacturer's emblem. The bumper has a simple appearance with two moldings for the exhaust tubes, in addition to a piece specifically designated for the license plate.

On the performance side, Dinka RT3000 is one of the best-performing tuner cars in the game. The vehicle has an inline-4 engine fitted with a pod filter and a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration. The vehicle is capable of good acceleration, and the top speed that it can achieve is 119.25 mph.

Once it’s on the move, the vehicle can catch up to the cars that are ahead pretty quickly. It also has a powerful braking system that stands at 33.33%, according to the game files. It does tend to wheelspin a bit at launch, as its steering wheel is quite sensitive and tight.

The Dinka RT3000 is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,715,000 or at a trade price of $1,286,250.

Why is RT3000 considered the best car for drifting?

Even though RT3000 suffers from poor traction and oversteer, the vehicle is still one of the best for drifting. Its characteristics and accurate steering make it simpler to start a drift without any additional inputs.

Accurate steering enables the players to point in the direction the car is moving in quite quickly. The crash deformation is average and the model does not get too badly broken upon impact.

Players only need to turn left and then right quickly enough for the rear end to swing out and catch it back with a countersteer, thus starting a drift. This will allow them to drift around the corners with ease and show off their drifting skills to other players in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d https://t.co/sQrGLJDnol

This is the best time to pick up the vehicle as it is available this week as a free podium car in GTA Online. Players can spin the Lucky Wheel anytime this week at The Diamond Casino & Resort and get a chance to win a brand new Dinka RT3000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far