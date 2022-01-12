Which GTA Trilogy game has the best set of vehicle cheats?

The exciting list of cheat codes contained in the GTA 3D Universe games is fondly remembered by fans. In fact, cheat codes have become synonymous with the Grand Theft Auto franchise as a result of these three games.

When it comes to the debate over which of the three games had the best cheats, GTA San Andreas is without a doubt the clear winner.

San Andreas triumphs over the others simply because it contains a greater amount of content. This holds true for all kinds of cheats, including those that control NPC behavior or spawn vehicles. This article focuses on vehicle cheats in GTA San Andreas and investigates why they are superior to the rest.

Why the vehicle cheats in GTA San Andreas are better than the rest of the 3D trilogy games

The main reason for GTA San Andreas having better vehicle cheats is because of the larger amount of vehicles present in the game. There are over 200 options that players can try out, ranging from bicycles to hovercrafts. It was the first game in the series to feature this many vehicles, and in such diverse categories.

The game included bicycles for the first time, among other things. Here is the list of vehicle cheats that can be utilized in GTA San Andreas on PC:

Spawn Bloodring Banger - OLDSPEEDDEMON

Spawn Caddy - 18HOLES

Spawn Dozer - ITSALLBULL

Spawn Hunter - OHDUDE

Spawn Hydra - JUMPJET

Spawn Monster Truck - MONSTERMASH

Spawn Quad - FOURWHEELFUN

Spawn Hotring Racer A - VROCKPOKEY/NOTFORPUBLICROADS

Spawn Hotring Racer B - JUSTTRYANDSTOPME

Spawn Rancher - DOUGHNUTHANDICAP

Spawn Rhino - TIMETOKICKASS

Spawn Romero - WHERESTHEFUNERAL

Spawn Stretch Limousine - CELEBRITYSTATUS

Spawn Stunt Plane - FLYINGTOSTUNT

Spawn Tanker - HITTHEROADJACK

Spawn Trashmaster - TRUEGRIME

Spawn Vortex (Hovercraft) - IWANTTOHOVER

Comparing this list of vehicle cheats to that of GTA 3 and Vice City makes it clear why San Andreas has a better list.

GTA 3 only has a single vehicle spawning cheat for the Rhino (tank), which is GIVEUSATANK (PC). Meanwhile, here are all the vehicle cheats in Vice City:

Spawn Sabre Turbo - GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Caddy - BETTERTHANWALKING

Spawn Romero's Hearse - THELASTRIDE

Spawn Trashmaster - RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Love Fist (limo) - ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Rhino - PANZER

Spawn Hotring Racer A - GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Hotring Racer B - GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Bloodring Banger (Glendale) - GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Bloodring Banger (Oceanic) - TRAVELINSTYLE

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul