Which GTA Trilogy game has the best set of vehicle cheats?

The exciting list of cheat codes contained in the GTA 3D Universe games is fondly remembered by fans. In fact, cheat codes have become synonymous with the Grand Theft Auto franchise as a result of these three games.
When it comes to the debate over which of the three games had the best cheats, GTA San Andreas is without a doubt the clear winner.
San Andreas triumphs over the others simply because it contains a greater amount of content. This holds true for all kinds of cheats, including those that control NPC behavior or spawn vehicles. This article focuses on vehicle cheats in GTA San Andreas and investigates why they are superior to the rest.
Why the vehicle cheats in GTA San Andreas are better than the rest of the 3D trilogy games
The main reason for GTA San Andreas having better vehicle cheats is because of the larger amount of vehicles present in the game. There are over 200 options that players can try out, ranging from bicycles to hovercrafts. It was the first game in the series to feature this many vehicles, and in such diverse categories.
The game included bicycles for the first time, among other things. Here is the list of vehicle cheats that can be utilized in GTA San Andreas on PC:
- Spawn Bloodring Banger - OLDSPEEDDEMON
- Spawn Caddy - 18HOLES
- Spawn Dozer - ITSALLBULL
- Spawn Hunter - OHDUDE
- Spawn Hydra - JUMPJET
- Spawn Monster Truck - MONSTERMASH
- Spawn Quad - FOURWHEELFUN
- Spawn Hotring Racer A - VROCKPOKEY/NOTFORPUBLICROADS
- Spawn Hotring Racer B - JUSTTRYANDSTOPME
- Spawn Rancher - DOUGHNUTHANDICAP
- Spawn Rhino - TIMETOKICKASS
- Spawn Romero - WHERESTHEFUNERAL
- Spawn Stretch Limousine - CELEBRITYSTATUS
- Spawn Stunt Plane - FLYINGTOSTUNT
- Spawn Tanker - HITTHEROADJACK
- Spawn Trashmaster - TRUEGRIME
- Spawn Vortex (Hovercraft) - IWANTTOHOVER
Comparing this list of vehicle cheats to that of GTA 3 and Vice City makes it clear why San Andreas has a better list.
GTA 3 only has a single vehicle spawning cheat for the Rhino (tank), which is GIVEUSATANK (PC). Meanwhile, here are all the vehicle cheats in Vice City:
- Spawn Sabre Turbo - GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Caddy - BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn Romero's Hearse - THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Trashmaster - RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Love Fist (limo) - ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Rhino - PANZER
- Spawn Hotring Racer A - GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer B - GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Bloodring Banger (Glendale) - GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Bloodring Banger (Oceanic) - TRAVELINSTYLE
