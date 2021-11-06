Which GTA Trilogy game will have the best story in the Definitive Edition?

There exist several GTA fans who have never played the original 3D Universe trilogy. As a result, the majority of them are eager to play the remastered trilogy and experience the story of these games for the first time.

Most GTA veterans believe that the 3D Universe trilogy had better narratives in their games than the HD Universe. The storylines in each of the three games, however, were vastly different in terms of length, style, pace, and other factors. This article is for those who have never played the original trilogy and wish to know which game has the better story.

GTA Remaster Trilogy: A comparison between the plots of the games

Plot structure in GTA 3

GTA 3 was Rockstar's first 3D game, and unlike its predecessors, it featured an actual storyline. However, this game lacked a cohesive plot structure and the story failed to be compelling. As a result, the majority of the players were unable to follow the plot as it unfolded.

Furthermore, Claude, the mute protagonist, was simply uninteresting. Rockstar tried using a blank slate as a protagonist, but it didn't fit well with the game. Most of the time, players felt as if they were simply taking orders and going wherever the wind took them. Because of all this, GTA 3 is considered inferior to the other two games in the trilogy.

Plot structure in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City had a straightforward and movie-like storyline. It was an extremely fast-paced crime thriller with a humorous overtone. Much of the plot was inspired by mob movies like Scarface and TV series such as Miami Vice. This was the main attraction for the game, as well as its drawback.

While some fans believed that the style of the narrative in Vice City is perfect for a GTA game, others had the opposite opinion. They believe that Rockstar should move away from movie-inspired storylines and create something original.

Maybe they did listen to fans after all, as the last game in the 3D Universe was completely original.

Plot structure in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas was based on the gang culture of Los Angeles and took a lot from real-life events. While there were some obvious movie inspirations, the game wasn't restricted to it. The result was an ambitious and versatile plot that could be set across diverse locations.

At times, this often felt bizarre, because of how the story deviated from its course. However, it always fell into a cohesive structure, something that was missing in GTA 3. With San Andreas, Rockstar proved that they had grown as storytellers and that they were capable of creating games that are engaging as well as convincing.

This article concludes with the opinion that GTA San Andreas had the best story in the series. Hence, new players should look forward to relive CJ's journey in the remastered version of the game. It was of decent length, had the best characters, and had a well-structured original plot.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

